Advance bookings now available prior to hotel's opening in December 2024

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO, the second hotel in Japan under the Nikko Style lifestyle-hotel brand of Okura Nikko Hotels, announced today that it has begun accepting reservations for next winter in advance of the hotel's scheduled opening in December 2024.

Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO will be located at Niseko HANAZONO Resort, part of the larger Niseko United ski area at the foot of Mt. Annupuri. The hotel, which will be a short walk from the Hanazono Symphony gondola stop, will combine convenient access with beautiful views of the slopes in northern Japan's famous Niseko area, known for its world-class powder snow.

Rooms with spectacular views of Niseko

The hotel's 234 guest rooms, including 12 studio suites, will feature large windows offering spectacular views of the area's majestic nature, including the Niseko Volcanic Group and Mt. Yotei. A total of nine types of rooms will cater to virtually every style of accommodation, including spacious rooms over 40m2 for families and groups to enjoy together, rooms with kitchens and washer-dryers for longer stays, and more. In addition, each room on the upper two floors will come with a bathing area where guests can enjoy their own private hot-spring tub.

All guests will have access to the hotel's large indoor and outdoor hot-spring baths and saunas, and a fitness center. Guests in Studio Suites and upper-floor Superior Club and Deluxe rooms will also have access to the Nikko Club Lounge, where they can enjoy complimentary continental breakfast buffets, evening cocktails, coffee/tea, etc. for an enhanced après-ski resort experience.

Dining and café/bar accentuated with natural beauty

In the dining room, with Hanazono's year-round natural beauty as a backdrop, guests will partake of Japanese and Western breakfast buffets featuring fresh, sumptuous Hokkaido ingredients. Both a la carte and course meals will be available for lunch and dinner, and a flexibly configurable private room will be available to accommodate one large group or multiple smaller groups.

The café/bar will serve original cocktails and whiskeys, including some prepared with locally produced distilled liquors, and delicious hot wine with hints of spice during the winter season. The atmosphere will be enhanced with rhythmic melodies curated by live DJs.

Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO Commemorative Opening Packages

(for bookings of three nights or more)

Reservations: January 19 to March 31, 2024

Stays: Monday, January 20 to Sunday, April 6, 2025 (check-in)

Accommodation: Superior Room (2 people per room per night)

Rates: From JPY 22,996 (One Harmony* members: from JPY 20,696), including consumption tax and service charge but excluding accommodation and hot-spring taxes

Additional benefit: JPY 10,000 dining credit

Bookings and inquiries:

Online: https://www.okura-nikko.com/japan/niseko/nikko-style-niseko-hanazono/

Email: reservation@nisekohanazono.nikkostyle.jp

*One Harmony membership program (no initial or annual fee) is available at all Okura Nikko Hotels.

Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO Hotel Overview Location 328-51 Aza-Iwaobetsu, Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido 044-0082, Japan Rooms Total 234 rooms Type Size Number Superior 28 to 30 m2 159 Superior Club 28-36 m2 44 Superior Family Club View 34-36 m2 3 Superior Club Corner View 33 m2 1 Deluxe 42-44 m2 10 Premium Deluxe Family View 40-44 m2 5 Studio Suite 55-57 m2 10 Studio Corner Suite 58 m2 1 Premium Studio Suite View 56 m2 1 Dining All-day restaurant and café/bar with DJ Wellness Large hot-spring baths (indoor & outdoor) and sauna, and fitness center Meetings Conference/banquet room (136 m2) Parking Outdoor and underground lots Access Train from New Chitose Airport: Approx. 3 hours; incl. transfer at Otaru Station and 10 minutes by taxi from Kutchan Station

Car from New Chitose Airport: Approx. 2.5 hours on Route 276; about 110 km Other amenities Communal Lobby, Club Lounge, and Ski Valets Website https://nisekohanazono.nikkostyle.jp/en

About Nikko Style

The Nikko Style lifestyle-hotel brand proposes a new style of traveling for people who prioritize culture, health, the environment and rediscovering themselves through new experiences. Nikko Style hotels are focal points where guests and locals connect through carefully selected local cuisine, music and art. The first location, Nikko Style Nagoya, opened in August 2020, and will be joined by Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO from December 2024.

Media Contacts

Ms. Ikuko Arai or Ms. Aoi Kubota

Public Relations, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Phone: +81 (0)3 4400 0632

pr@okura-nikko.co.jp