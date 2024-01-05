SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMO--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of Targeted Alpha Therapies for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Anna Karmann, MD, PhD as the company’s Chief Medical Officer based in San Francisco.

Dr. Karmann joins from RayzeBio, recently acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb, where she led the development of early-stage assets and provided strategic and clinical leadership for the GPC3 and CA9 programs, in addition to leading global compassionate use programs. Anna has over 15 years of experience in the biopharma industry, drug development, and clinical practice. As a board-certified Radiologist, she has deep expertise in molecular imaging, radiobiology, and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

“Anna has significant experience developing radiopharmaceuticals at a senior level, and progressing innovative radioligand therapeutic programs to Investigational New Drug (IND) filings with the US FDA,” said Andrew Adamovich, CEO of AdvanCell. “Anna’s passion, insights, entrepreneurial mindset and expertise are invaluable to AdvanCell as we develop our portfolio of Targeted Alpha Therapies for patients globally.”

“I am excited and grateful to join the talented and passionate team at AdvanCell in their mission to change the course of cancer treatment. Targeted Alpha Therapies are among the most promising in oncology, and AdvanCell’s 212Pb therapeutics and platform technology has the potential to deliver a paradigm shift,” said Dr. Anna Karmann. “I have admired what AdvanCell has accomplished and am impressed by the unique infrastructure and proprietary technology we can leverage to develop a portfolio of best-in-class treatments. I look forward to the next phase of developing AdvanCell’s differentiated platform and novel pipeline.”

Prior to RayzeBio, Anna was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she successfully led projects for pharmaceutical, biotech, and investor clients with a focus on clinical development, targeted oncology, portfolio and commercial strategy, and operational performance.

Anna holds an MD from RWTH Aachen University, a PhD from Maastricht University, and an MBA from RWTH Aachen University and Tsinghua University Beijing. She gained significant clinical practice and clinical research experience at the University Medical Center Maastricht, Netherlands and Stanford University Hospital, CA, USA.

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of 212Pb-based Targeted Alpha Therapies for patients with cancer. AdvanCell’s platform technology addresses the most significant challenge in targeted alpha therapy – the reliable and scalable supply of isotope. AdvanCell’s novel drug discovery, preclinical processes, and state-of-the-art facilities leverage daily access to 212Pb, the ideal isotope for Targeted Alpha Therapy. For more information, please visit www.advancell.com.au

