DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that De Grey Mining Ltd. (ASX: DEG) ("De Grey") has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management system. ISN will assist De Grey with enhancing its contractor management process through all aspects of review and verification, contractor communication and compliance, scorecard creation, and ongoing monitoring.

De Grey is a Western Australian gold explorer and project developer. Headquartered in West Perth, the company made one of the world’s most exciting new gold discoveries at Hemi in the Pilbara region in 2019, which remains its primary focus.

“ISN’s global leadership in contractor management, along with its team’s local presence in Perth, made it a strong match for De Grey to partner with to move our contractor management programs forward,” said Peter Holmes, Project Director at De Grey Mining. “With ISN’s support, we’ll have full assurance that our contractors are complying with the highest standard of safety policies and procedures, boosting the safety of workers throughout the journey from exploration to construction and through to production.”

“The addition of De Grey to our growing base of mining customers in Australia and beyond is a testament to our proven track record of helping organisations achieve compliance and ensure that workers return home safely each day,” said Kim Holly, Executive Vice President at ISN. “We look forward to partnering with De Grey to meet its contractor management goals, which will contribute to creating a safer, more sustainable environment for all workers.”

ISN recently joined the Chamber of Minerals & Energy of Western Australia (CME), furthering its leadership in promoting safety for the mining and energy workforce in Australia. ISN provides local support to its growing base of customers in the region through its Australia and New Zealand offices, which were established in 2009.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting over 800 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s platform, ISNetworld, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global operations such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, training and program conformance.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited is a Western Australian gold explorer and project development company.

The Company’s activities are focussed on the 100% owned Hemi Gold Project in the Pilbara region of WA. Here De Grey has made a large scale, high value, near surface gold discovery at an area called Hemi.

The Hemi discovery is rapidly moving towards De Grey’s goal of defining a Tier 1 project with true district-scale potential. Mineralisation in the Hemi area has been identified over a large area and a 10.5 million ounce mineral resource was released in November 2023. The discovery remains open in multiple directions. The total Hemi Project Mineral Resource is now 12.7 million ounces.

De Grey’s recent focus on expanding Hemi means many prospective targets remain untested throughout the wider Hemi Project area. High priority targets are being progressively drill tested.

