SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2023 “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.”* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Recognized for the second consecutive year, SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform is a powerful and flexible Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) designed to meet the integration needs of the modern enterprise. With a natural language interface that leverages the latest generative AI capabilities, IT and business users can quickly and easily create integrations to drive business value, derive rich insights from data, and confidently improve customer experience in their applications and services.

“Data and Application Engineers require a flexible solution that enables them to quickly and efficiently connect data applications at the pace required to keep up with the rapid changes in the current business environment,” said Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic. “SnapLogic is committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers, and this recognition by Gartner validates the value that our product is delivering and why today’s most forward-thinking companies are leveraging our generative integration solutions to achieve fast, accurate, and real-time results that drive business value.”

In the report, Gartner predicts that by “2026, AI-augmented data management and integration will reduce the need for IT specialists (in particular, data integration developers and data engineers) by up to 40%.” SnapLogic was first to market with the world’s only generative integration solution, SnapGPT, empowering users to integrate faster and easier. With open source and proprietary large language models (LLMs) and artificial intelligence, SnapGPT enables users to integrate any applications or data sources with natural language, delivering ease of use that allows enterprises to eliminate costly IT backlogs and accelerate the development of new business processes, all in a secure environment.

SnapLogic continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation by continuously expanding the capabilities of its integration platform, demonstrated by its placement as a Visionary in this and the 2023 “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service” report.

For a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2023 “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools,” please click here.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools,” by Ehtisham Zaidi, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Thornton Craig, Roxane Edjlali, Michele Launi, December 4, 2023.

