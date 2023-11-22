BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bot--Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced that its founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk has been named to the Australian Financial Review 2023 “Young Rich” list, which is an annual ranking of the 100 most distinguished Australian entrepreneurs 40 years old and younger.

This marks the second consecutive year that Gosschalk has been included on the list, ranking No. 41 in 2023. Now in its 20th year, the list is composed of the “best and brightest” from a wide variety of industries, including technology, real estate, alternative energy, and retail, with connections to Australia.

“It’s quite an honor to be on this prestigious list again,” said Gosschalk. “But really, it’s recognition for the whole Arkose Labs ecosystem – our investors, employees, and customers. The ranking reflects our investors’ belief in our strategy and long-term vision. It also shows the dedication of every Arkosian who is bringing their top talents and best thinking to bear daily to stop bad actors while at the same time creating a delightful experience for consumers. Plus, it demonstrates the close-knit relationships we have with our customers – the biggest enterprises in the world – who work alongside us in the trenches every day to stop adversaries whose bot attacks have only gotten more sophisticated.”

Gosschalk provided deep insight into the latest and most transformational trend adversaries have undertaken, cybercrime-as-a-service, in a newly released podcast “How I Made It,” produced by Australian Financial Review. No longer do fraudsters have to know how to code to launch volumetric bot attacks with the goal of making money by taking over consumers’ accounts, or launching a worldwide SMS pumping campaign, or scraping website data to tune their generative AI models. As the name cybercrime-as-a-service suggests, fraudsters can buy these bots straight from developers on the dark web or from sites on the everyday internet that masquerade as legitimate businesses.

The implication of this trend is material. Arkose Labs’ new Breaking (Bad) Bots analysis reveals that bot attacks have skyrocketed, up 167 percent in the first half of the year, weighted heavily by a 291 percent increase in intelligent bots.

“Today more fraudsters exist, who are using technically sophisticated bots to attack enterprises, thus their consumers, than at any other time in modern history,” Gosschalk said. “It's an Arms Race, machine-to-machine combat, that we have to innovate around daily to create a safe and easy-to-use digital world for everyone, everywhere.”

To learn more about the malicious bot crisis, its connection to human fraud farms, and the impact on consumers, download the new bot abuse analysis.

