OrionVM’s MicroPoP Technology Enables Leading Australian Data Centre to Uniquely Underpin Cloud Workloads, Including Enterprise Cloud, AI and Storage Solutions

SYDNEY & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris Data Centre, Queensland’s largest Australian owned data centre facility, and OrionVM®, an award-winning Australian pioneer in cloud infrastructure and storage technologies, announced today a strategic partnership to co-launch a Queensland based cloud solution powered by OrionVM’s Micro Point-of-Presence (MicroPoP) offering. The partnership marks Polaris’ entry into the cloud market to deliver an Australian sovereign solution from the data centre to the cloud technology stack through the ColoConnex Cloud brand. The joint offering leverages the combined strengths and expertise of both companies to deliver unparalleled solutions for Enterprise Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), High Performance Computing (HPC), Object Storage, and Security.

As the demand for advanced technology solutions continues to rise, businesses are seeking comprehensive, secure, and scalable infrastructure to power their digital initiatives. The Polaris and OrionVM partnership offers a unique value proposition, catering to the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors.

Key highlights of this partnership include:

Australian Sovereign Solution: OrionVM, headquartered in Sydney, is a fully Australian-owned company that has built and developed its own innovative cloud platform. Similarly, Polaris Data Centre is also Australian-owned and thus in collaboration with OrionVM can offer a completely Australian sovereign solution (from the data centre to the cloud stack) within the country.



InfiniBand-Powered Performance: OrionVM is able to offer a one-of-a-kind technical advantage thanks to their roots in High Performance Computing (HPC) and purpose-built stack with InfiniBand, delivering unrivalled performance. Ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity are essential for mission-critical Enterprise Compute, AI, Storage and Desktop as-a-Service (DaaS) workloads, ensuring effective and efficient operation.



Proven Industry Expertise: The Polaris Data Centre facility has been securing Australian data since 2009, with a strong track record of delivering mission critical environments. Paired with OrionVM's expertise in operating high-performing cloud solutions since 2011, customers can trust that their critical workloads are in expert and capable hands.



Comprehensive Solutions: This partnership provides a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to deploy Enterprise Cloud, AI Machine Learning, Object Storage, Security, and DaaS workloads. Current Polaris customers are able to leverage private and hybrid cloud solutions to expand upon their existing footprint within Polaris.



Flexibility and Scalability: The joint cloud services being offered are designed to accommodate businesses and workloads of all sizes, from single servers through to large HPC and AI deployments.

OrionVM's customers can now expand their reach and deploy cloud infrastructure within Queensland. Likewise, Polaris's customers are able to leverage OrionVM's existing multi-region network of cloud deployments. Queensland businesses now have the option to buy local, reducing latency for real-time applications (including generative AI, hosted voice, remote desktop, and security solutions).

“We identified a key opportunity to create a leading cloud offering hosted within Queensland to allow business locally to leverage the flexibility, resiliency, and agility of a cloud solution without needing to move workloads to NSW or Victoria,” said Peter Blunt, Chief Commercial Officer, Polaris. “OrionVM is a natural fit for our business and technology goals.”

Polaris's data centre facility provides world-class hosting facilities to medium and large enterprises, government and education organisations. The facility is built to Tier 3+ standards, delivering an N+2 high-availability solution.

“OrionVM is excited to partner with Polaris to deliver high-performance cloud solutions in Queensland. By leveraging Polaris's state-of-the-art facilities, OrionVM is able to help organisations leverage technology to drive innovation and growth,” said Sheng Yeo, Co-Founder and CEO, OrionVM.

By capitalising on OrionVM’s MicroPoP offering, data centres like Polaris can quickly launch their own cloud offering closer to their customers, benefitting both the provider and their customer base with the technical and price advantages of OrionVM’s revolutionary Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) stack.

For more information please visit www.orionvm.com and https://www.polarisdatacentre.com.au/cloud/.

About OrionVM:

OrionVM is a next-gen cloud innovator underpinning key business objectives across a multitude of industries. Their groundbreaking and award-winning cloud infrastructure helps clients transform their cloud strategy to easily address a new generation of technical and business goals at play today: everything from AI and machine learning integrations to secure and enterprise-grade elastic cloud solutions that can scale on-demand. OrionVM’s MicroPoP technology supports private, public, hybrid and bare-metal cloud deployments and offers a one-of-a-kind technical advantage thanks to a heritage in High Performance Computing (HPC) and a purpose-built stack leveraging InfiniBand. OrionVM MicroPoPs are a fully managed turnkey cloud appliance for data centres, SaaS organizations and IT service providers. They allow clients to reclaim control of their cloud environments and gain flexibility, performance, and cost-savings not possible via incumbent vendors. MicroPoPs can be completely white-labelled, from the web portals through to the API documentation. This enables partners and resellers to launch premium cloud services, all under their own brand, and to locations unserved or ignored by other cloud providers. OrionVM gives businesses the freedom to move from legacy hardware models to cloud-first, as-a-service environments and currently powers thousands of global cloud solutions for Fortune 500 companies, leading MSPs and top-tier data centres. More information can be found at https://orionvm.com. Connect with OrionVM on LinkedIn.

About Polaris Data Centre:

Polaris Data Centre is Queensland’s largest data centre and home to many government and enterprise customers. Offering both wholesale, large floor plate private caged areas and standard ‘per-rack’ pricing models, Polaris can accommodate critical modern workloads. With a flexible power delivery design and a variety of cooling system integration models, it can accommodate ultra high-density air and liquid cooled workloads required for HPC, AI and ML applications. Through the ColoConnex Cloud brand, data centre customers can also access highly scalable cloud capabilities to meet the most demanding workloads without deploying new infrastructure. Polaris Data Centre is proudly 100% Australian owned, more information is available at https://www.polarisdatacentre.com.au.

