Following the successful implementation of Elevated Signals at its cannabis facility in Victoria, Australia’s largest producer of medicinal cannabis selects the software for its 100,000 sq.ft greenhouse in New South Wales

VICTORIA, Australia & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ERP--Australia's largest B2B producer of medicinal cannabis, Green Farmers, is announcing the deployment of Elevated Signals' cutting-edge manufacturing software at its second greenhouse in New South Wales, gearing up for production in 2024. This move follows the remarkable success of Elevated Signals at Green Farmers’ primary Victoria facility, where it transformed operations by digitizing and optimizing inventory, quality, compliance and data management.

Elevated Signals transitions cannabis producers from spreadsheets, paper, and outdated software to a centralized digital platform. Its GMP-validated system enhances supply chain visibility, operational productivity, and yield optimization, driving higher profitability.

As Australia's premier B2B medicinal cannabis grower, Green Farmers stands out for its superior products and dedication to genetics development. Upon its inception in 2021, in Bunyip, Victoria, Green Farmers grappled with the inadequacies of its initial software and struggled to keep up with the growing demand for its products. Transitioning to Elevated Signals, the company was able to achieve the following:

- Saving $165k in labour costs per year: With Elevated Signals, Green Farmers has seen a substantial decrease in administrative hours, particularly in paperwork and data entry tasks.

- Easy to scale: Elevated Signals' adaptability has been instrumental in seamlessly supporting Green Farmers' rapid growth and scalability.

- Addresses complex workflows: The software proficiently manages Green Farmers' diverse client requirements by tailoring intricate workflows.

Matthew Turner, CFO of Green Farmers, commented: "In order to scale our business effectively to meet demand, having our operational processes dialled in was imperative. Elevated Signals provided the tailored and dynamic solution we needed, and has become an indispensable tool in our growth journey."

Amar Singh, CEO of Elevated Signals, added: "Our ongoing expansion in Australia reflects our commitment to bringing unparalleled digital transformation to the cannabis industry globally. Partnering with industry leaders like Green Farmers affirms the impact of our platform and our vision for a data-driven, efficient future for cannabis producers."

More information

Elevated Signals: www.elevatedsignals.com/

Green Farmers/Biortica Agrimed: https://biortica.com/

Libby Cutress / Dana Baranovsky

Elevated Signals, marketing@elevatedsignals.com