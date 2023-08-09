Google is building up its presence as more enterprises add Google Cloud Platform for big data, SAP and other applications, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Growing Australian and global adoption of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is fueling a rapid expansion of Google’s Australian partner ecosystem, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Australia finds the use of GCP has spread from its original customer base of data-hungry startups to large organizations in banking, retail, construction, real estate and the public sector. Many companies are adding GCP as a third hyperscale cloud provider, after AWS and Microsoft Azure, that can deliver a layer of advanced capabilities.

“Australian enterprises are adopting GCP as their cloud strategies mature,” said Ben Rossiter, ISG partner and Enterprise Cloud Transformation leader for Asia Pacific, based in Australia. “Google’s top ecosystem partners in Australia are experiencing triple-digit growth, and there is room for local players to expand with offerings uniquely tuned to the market.”

The anchor application for GCP at many Australian enterprises is to extract more value from their own data, ISG says. Google’s AI-based analytics tools, including BigQuery, Vertex AI and Bard, help organizations identify relevant data in silos, make it consistent and use the right queries to generate immediate benefits.

Google ecosystem partners provide many of the solutions that help Australian firms integrate GCP, including automation, accelerators and toolsets for faster cloud migration, the report says. They also contribute other capabilities, including data governance and compliance, analytical tools, dashboards and frameworks for developing specific use cases.

Industry-specific use cases for GCP’s AI and ML tools have started to emerge this year, including accelerated drug discovery, grocery supply-chain visibility, energy infrastructure monitoring and situational awareness for logistics, ISG says.

Australian organizations are stepping up cloud migration and modernization efforts around SAP, the core enterprise platform for many of the country’s biggest companies and government agencies, ISG says. Google Cloud had been limited in its ability to offer SAP in Australia because it only had one location, in Sydney. The addition of Google’s Melbourne location solves this problem by creating the resiliency and redundancy needed for mission-critical SAP deployments.

“Cloud is the future for SAP, so Google’s ability to support these workloads in Australia is critical,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are key partners to enterprises planning and carrying out these migrations.”

The report also examines other Google Cloud trends in Australia, including the rising use of GCP for sustainability improvements and adoption of Google Cloud FinOps to control cloud costs.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 22 providers across four quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services and SAP Workloads.

The report names Cognizant and TCS as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture, Deloitte and Infosys as Leaders in three quadrants each. Capgemini, Kasna and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, and HCLTech and PwC are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Capgemini and HCLTech are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

