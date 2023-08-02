Powerful Digital Transformation Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s NCPA and OMNIA Partners Contracts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second paragraph, first sentence, should read: “The insights provided by our platform can have a remarkable impact on companies of all sizes and industries, notably the Public Sector,” said Marjorie Martin Bauer, Public Sector Area Vice President at LogicMonitor (instead of “The insights provided by our platform can have a remarkable impact on companies of all sizes and industries, notably the Public Sector,” said Marjorie Martin Bauer, Public Sector lead at LogicMonitor).

The updated release reads:

LOGICMONITOR PARTNERS WITH CARAHSOFT TO DELIVER DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS TO THE PUBLIC SECTOR

LogicMonitor®, the leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for hybrid IT infrastructures, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as LogicMonitor’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading hybrid visibility platforms available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“The insights provided by our platform can have a remarkable impact on companies of all sizes and industries, notably the Public Sector,” said Marjorie Martin Bauer, Public Sector Area Vice President at LogicMonitor. “Government agencies are ripe for digital transformation and are the most valuable contenders for ensuring consistent uptime. This collaboration with Carahsoft is a strong way to expand our presence in this industry, supporting the need for tools like LogicMonitor that make managing infrastructure – both on-prem and in the cloud – seamless.”

LogicMonitor provides comprehensive, real-time visibility into an organization’s technology infrastructure, applications, and digital services. The platform automatically monitors the health of the distributed systems that manage terabytes and petabytes of data. It is intuitive enough to automatically filter the data deluge and deliver only the most timely and relevant alerts and intelligence — so IT teams can take action to keep minor issues from becoming major problems.

Notably, LogicMonitor excels in hybrid environments, which is crucial for serving Government institutions that require parts of their infrastructure to be hosted on-premises. LogicMonitor is also poised to take these institutions into the future as they move increasingly to the cloud, or benefit from artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time insights. LogicMonitor has already gained traction with State Governments, Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“With the addition of LogicMonitor to our offerings, we are now able to provide Government customers with a valuable platform they’ve been missing – one that will support their needs now and grow with them along every step of their digital transformation journey,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are pleased to provide these solutions to our Public Sector customers through our reseller partners, as we continue to support them in their efforts to expand their technological capabilities.”

LogicMonitor’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the LogicMonitor team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or LogicMonitor@carahsoft.com. To reach LogicMonitor directly, contact sled-contracts@logicmonitor.com.

Carahsoft’s MultiCloud solutions portfolio is comprised of a premiere network of cloud solutions from Carahsoft's reseller partners and technology providers. Carahsoft offers leading MultiCloud solutions to help agencies achieve mission success and improve infrastructure. Learn more about Carahsoft's MultiCloud solutions here.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor’s SaaS-based unified observability platform, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LM Envision seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

