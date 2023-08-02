Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Key Investors and Emerging Players Shaping the Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australia data center market is expected to reach a value of $9.49 billion by 2028 from $6.31 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2022 to 2028
This report analyses the Australia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The increasing number of enterprises migrating their operations to cloud-based platforms and embracing digital transformation initiatives has made the demand for dependable and secure data centers more critical.
To support this trend, the Australian government executed a digital transformation strategy to facilitate the seamless migration of enterprises to the cloud platform. This strategy includes policies, programs, and initiatives that promote the adoption of cloud-based services and support the growth of the Australian data center market.
Some key investors in the Australia data center market include CDC Data Centres, DC Two, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, DCI Data Centers, and Equinix. The market has witnessed data center investments from new entrants such as GreenSquareDC, STACK Infrastructure, and Stockland.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Australia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Australia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Australia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 136
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22
- Coverage: 20+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Australia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Australia market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How much is the Australia data center market investment expected to grow?
- How many data centers have been identified in Australia?
- What is the growth rate of the Australia data center market?
- What are the driving factors for the Australia data center market?
- Who are the key investors in the Australia data center market?
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- AREA3
- Aurecon Group
- Benmax
- Bouygues Construction (AW Edwards)
- Dem
- FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd.
- Greenbox Architecture
- HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)
- Hutchinson Builders
- Icon
- ISG
- John Holland
- Linesight
- Nilsen
- Paramount Airconditioning
- Parratech
- Stowe Australia
- Taylor Group Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Everett Smith & Co
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC-Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Thycon
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- CDC Data Centres
- DC Two
- DC Alliance
- Digital Realty
- AirTrunk
- DCI Data Centers
- Equinix
- Keppel Data Centres
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- NEXTDC
- Hickory
- Edge Centres
New Entrants
- GreenSquareDC
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
