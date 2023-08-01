Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August has arrived and Juicy Stakes Casino are starting the new month in some style, celebrating with a $2000 slot tournament and a whole host of Free Spins.

Up first this week; a top-class tournament in which players can climb the lucky leaderboard to cash, simply by playing four perfect pokies from Juicy Stakes’ sterling selection of slots.

There’s a generous $2000 up for grabs, with the top 16 players scooping a share and the overall winner taking home a top prize of $400. You can earn points for every spin on this fantastic four: one of our freshest arrivals Wish Granted, a forest favourite in Woodlanders, the magical Alkemor’s Elements and the jewel in the crown, Charms and Treasures.

The exhilarating action doesn’t end there, because there’s also a monster 260 Free Spins waiting for all players with the latest cryptocurrency special. Not a crypto user? No problem. This offer is available to all Juicy Stakes players – although you’ll get a little less bang for your buck.

Here’s how it works: To claim 50 Free Spins on Dragon Kings, deposit $25 of Litecoin and enter LITEKING. For an additional 80 on Golden Dragon Inferno, use the bonus code LITEINFERNO with a $50 Litecoin deposit.

Then it’s as you were, but now with another crypto – Bitcoin Cash. To claim 50 Free Spins on Dragon and Phoenix, deposit $25 using BITPHOENIX. For another 80, it’s BITKING with a $50 Bitcoin Cash deposit – that’ll get you going on Take The Kingdom.

If you opt for any other deposit method, you’ll get 20 Free Spins fewer for all of the above offers. But that’s still an awesome 180 Free Spins. This cryptocurrency special and the $2000 tournament both run from now through until 8th August – good luck!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Say hello to August and two fantastic offers, starting with a $2000 Slot Tournament and a cash prize of $400 to our top player of the week.

“There are also at least 180 Free Spins available to all Juicy Stakes Players – 260 for crypto users – to use on a selection of our pokies. It’s the perfect way to announce August’s arrival. Enjoy!”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

Media Enquiries

Alex Spencer

Juicy Stakes

T: +1 877 833 1271