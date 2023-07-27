Company’s Purpose-Built Platform is Defining the Emerging Decision Intelligence Market — Reducing Adoption Hurdles and Accelerating Time to Value and ROI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aera Technology today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence (A&DI) Platforms in Supply Chain.

As the Decision Intelligence market continues to evolve and expose the value of augmented and automated real-time decision making, the Gartner Market Guide for A&DI Platforms in Supply Chain is designed to help technology leaders understand the emerging trends, navigate market conditions, and gain best practices for adopting A&DI platform capabilities specific to their operations.

Recognized for its A&DI platform Aera Decision Cloud™, Aera Technology launched its purposefully-designed platform for digitizing, augmenting, and automating enterprise decision making six years prior to the market category being named or defined. Today, the company is continuing to drive market education and adoption through new technology features and innovation that speed and scale Decision Intelligence.

Gartner research indicates, “By 2026, 50% of organizations will have to evaluate analytics and business intelligence (ABI) and data science and machine learning (DSML) platforms as a single platform due to market convergence.”*

“The reality is retrofitting legacy technology solutions won’t transform decision making across the enterprise and deliver the efficiency, service, and sustainability needed to compete effectively,” said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. “We believe today’s research and recognition by Gartner underscores the critical need for purpose-built Decision Intelligence platforms that enable companies to address the increasing volume and complexity of decisions to prepare for the future.”

Unilever, an early adopter of Decision Intelligence and Aera customer since 2019, has continued to drive positive internal adoption of Aera Decision Cloud capabilities. With a range of Aera Skills™ already live and more planned, Unilever is augmenting and automating decision making across its entire value network with a focus on creating an innovative, customer-centric supply chain.

“In an increasingly digital world, Decision Intelligence plays an invaluable role in simplifying and elevating the employee and customer experience. The ability to digitize, augment, and automate millions of decisions enables us to unlock new value in today’s market reality and is resulting in significant performance gains,” said Juan Carlos Parada, Global Head of Customer Operations, Unilever. “With Aera Technology as one of our key partners in this field, we are re-inventing our value chain and how we make decisions with the goal of powering a fully integrated connection with customers and suppliers.”

To learn more about Decision Intelligence's value for supply chains, click here to download the Gartner Market Guide for A&DI Platforms in Supply Chain.

*Gartner, Market Guide for Analytics and Decision Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain, Christian Titze, Noha Tohamy, David Pidsley, Leonard Ammerer, Published 26 June 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that transforms how enterprises make and execute decisions. The company’s innovative Aera Decision Cloud™ integrates with existing systems and data sources to enable business decision making in real time, at scale. Trusted by many of the world’s best-known companies and brands, Aera is helping enterprises operate sustainably, intelligently, and efficiently. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.

