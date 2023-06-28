Qwilr’s Analytics help sales teams understand and act on sales velocity, deal pipeline and buyer engagement through data-driven selling

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qwilr - an Australian SaaS company - today announced exciting new features that enhance their software’s analytics capabilities, providing sales team users with valuable insights to improve overall performance.

In an increasingly online world, the trend of ‘virtual sales’ is fast becoming the norm. Data shows that 75% of business buyers say sales conversations are more asynchronous than they used to be and data suggests that the average sales rep has roughly 5% of a customer’s total purchase time. “With less face time available with prospects than ever before, the importance of timely, accurate, and actionable sales insights is crucial to sales success in 2023,” said Ben Mackie, CTO at Qwilr.

Qwilr enables sales teams to create highly customized proposals, sales collateral, quotes and more, with huge efficiency boons that enable them to spend more time selling, and less on admin. Qwilr’s enhanced analytics capability provides insight into sales efficacy, pipeline health, and buyer engagement, that can be actioned for improved business results.

“Our enhanced Sales Analytics help our customers close more deals at speed,” said Mackie. “Sales reps will gain insight into how engaged prospects are in a deal and know what to do next to drive their deals forward. Unlike static PDF and PowerPoint solutions, Qwilr takes a dynamic web-first approach, giving Sales teams unique insights to increase sales velocity and team performance.”

Qwilr’s Pipeline Report is now available to all Qwilr users, with more analytics features to be released in the second half of 2023.

For more information go to https://qwilr.com/blog/pipeline-report/

For media queries contact sarah.taylor@qwilr.com