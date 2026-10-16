PDI Gold Shares Jump 11% as Gold Price Rallies and West African Miner Leads ASX 200 Gold Stock Rebound

SYDNEY — Shares of PDI Gold jumped more than 11% on Friday, leading a rebound in Australian gold stocks after the price of gold rallied overnight.

PDI Gold shares were up 45 Australian cents, or 11.28%, at 4.44 dollars in afternoon trading, near the session high of 4.45 dollars. The stock traded as low as 4.15 dollars earlier in the day. The company's market value rose to about 4.4 billion dollars.

Gold rebounds

Gold futures rose about 2% overnight to around $4,190 an ounce, as a weaker U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields boosted demand for the precious metal.

The rally lifted Australian gold miners, which had come under pressure on Thursday when the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index fell as much as 2.5%. PDI Gold was among the biggest gainers on the ASX 200 on Friday.

The company did not release any market-sensitive news on Friday.

A growing West African producer

PDI Gold, formerly known as Predictive Discovery, changed its name in September after shareholders approved the change and a five-for-one share consolidation. The company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker PDI.

Its portfolio is anchored by the Kiniero gold mine in Guinea, which began production in late 2025, and the Nampala gold mine in Mali, which has been operating since 2017.

The company's main growth asset is the Bankan gold project in Guinea, which it describes as one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Africa. Once Bankan is in production, PDI Gold is targeting annual output of more than 400,000 ounces by 2029 from a mining hub in Guinea that combines the Kiniero and Bankan assets.

Strong gains

PDI Gold shares are up about 39% over the past year, benefiting from record gold prices and the company's transition from developer to producer.

Some analysts have questioned the stock's valuation following its strong run, with consensus price targets below the current share price.

Risks

Operating in West Africa carries political and regulatory risks. Guinea and Mali have both experienced military coups in recent years, and governments in the region have moved to increase state control over mining projects and revenue.

What's next

Investors will look for production updates from Kiniero and Nampala in the company's next quarterly report, as well as progress toward a construction decision at Bankan.

The direction of gold prices will also remain a key driver of the stock.