Next Level Elevators is a leading Australian home elevator company that combines Italian craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology through its Eltec-branded home elevators. This exclusive partnership has allowed Australian homeowners to experience the superior quality and innovative elevator design that Eltec is renowned for worldwide.

For Caleb Terpstra, head of marketing at Next Level Elevators, the partnership marks a significant milestone in the residential elevator industry. It offers Australian homeowners access to premium all-electric elevator solutions that combine superior functionality with unrivalled design.

Italian Craftsmanship Meets Australian Homes

Next Level Elevators transforms Australian homes with premium Italian-engineered elevator solutions, offering families unparalleled flexibility and elegance. Its best-selling elevator, the Eltec HLB, embodies customisable luxury, allowing homeowners to tailor every aspect, from cabin size to finishes. Its counterweight system and motor-room-free design deliver exceptional energy efficiency. According to Terpstra, this adaptability means families can seamlessly integrate an elevator perfectly matching their home's aesthetic while reducing ongoing operational costs.

Additionally, Next Level Elevators' Eltec Volare represents affordable sophistication. It features a unique all-in-one solution with an integrated aluminum shaft option that simplifies installation and can reduce overall costs.

Its various customisable options and quick local availability make it appealing. Families can enhance home accessibility without sacrificing style, choosing from elegant coloured wall panels to embossed woodgrain finishes.

Terpstra emphasises that both models operate on an efficient single-phase power supply and incorporate advanced VVVF all-electric traction systems. These systems provide a whisper-quiet operation that secures minimal disruption to family life while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency.

"Italian design is synonymous with quality, elegance, and innovation," Terpstra explained. "By partnering with Eltec, Next Level Elevators offers our customers functional and stylish elevators."

Eco-Friendly Innovation at the Forefront

One key feature differentiating Next Level Elevators is its commitment to better environmental outcomes. The brand promotes the adoption of all-electric elevator technology, which offers significant advantages over traditional hydraulic systems.

The all-electric systems eliminate the need for hydraulic oil and separate machine rooms, resulting in a more compact and eco-friendly installation. This saves valuable space and reduces construction headaches typically associated with traditional hydraulic installations.

Understanding that elevator installation is a significant investment. Next Level Elevators has strategically made premium home elevators more accessible. The brand makes elevators from high-quality materials, guaranteeing they will last for years, even with daily use by families of different sizes. At the same time, its all-electric systems operate on a simple single-phase 230V 10A power supply, resulting in efficient energy consumption and reduced electricity bills compared to outdated hydraulic elevators.

While traditional hydraulic systems require regular oil changes and risk potential leaks, Next Level Elevators' all-electric technology operates without oil, ultimately making it cleaner and more efficient.

There are environmental benefits, too. This more eco-friendly outlook, combined with an industry-leading 7-year warranty (T&Cs apply), makes choosing a Next Level elevator a wise investment that pays dividends in both environmental outcomes and long-term cost savings. The result is a premium home elevator that's better for the planet and more affordable to install and maintain over its lifetime.

A New Standard in Home Elevators

Next Level Elevators' service to its customers extends far beyond the installation process. It prides itself on being a reliable partner that homeowners, architects, and builders can count on whenever they need assistance.

Whether customers have questions about the system's operation or more technical issues, Next Level Elevators offers ongoing support through its dedicated service team.

"Our service extends beyond the initial installation," Terpstra added. "We're here to support our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their elevator, establishing peace of mind and optimal performance for years to come."

Next Level Elevators' boutique perspective on elevator design and service sets it apart. Unlike mass-produced products, each elevator is tailored to meet the specific needs of individual homes and projects, offering customised solutions that fit seamlessly into any space.

Next Level Elevators ensures that every installation matches the house it serves, making the company the go-to choice for those seeking premium, tailored elevator solutions. With showrooms in Melbourne and Sydney showcasing Australia's largest display of working all-electric elevators, Next Level Elevators lets its customers experience the quality and innovation Eltec brings to the market.

Please visit Next Level Elevators' website to see its complete catalogue of elevators.