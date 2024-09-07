Sentencing for Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial was delayed Friday until after November's election, a win for the Republican as he battles Democrat Kamala Harris in the knife-edge White House race.

The former US president had been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 for falsifying business records in a scheme to silence a porn star's politically damaging story.

But Judge Juan Merchan postponed it to November 26 -- three weeks past the November 5 election, as requested by Trump's lawyers.

"This is not a decision this Court makes lightly but it is the decision which in this Court's view, best advances the interests of justice," he wrote in his decision.

The postponement comes as Trump and Harris prepare to face off on the debate stage next Tuesday in the already extraordinary presidential race.

Trump welcomed the sentencing delay, taking to his Truth Social platform to blast the case as a "witch hunt."

"This case should be rightfully terminated," he added, "as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country."

Trump, 78, was convicted in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from disclosing an alleged sexual encounter on the eve of the 2016 election.

The twice-impeached ex-president was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

However, that was delayed after the US Supreme Court ruled that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecutions.

Trump's lawyers asked that his New York conviction be dismissed following the Supreme Court immunity ruling. Merchan said he would rule on the dismissal motion November 12.

Merchan noted Trump had asked for sentencing to be delayed "to avoid the potential 'politically prejudicial' impact that a public sentencing could have on him and his prospects in the upcoming election."

Hours earlier, instead of addressing key voter issues like immigration or the economy, Trump was in New York delivering rambling remarks about his myriad legal problems, as he denied multiple women's accusations of sexual harassment or assault.

"This is not the kind of publicity you like," Trump acknowledged from the lobby of Trump Tower, even as he spent an hour, unprompted, reminding voters of his legal travails and accusations of sexual assault by various women including the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's detailed remarks on the cases were surprising, given that he needs to win over groups like suburban women in the tight race against Harris, 59, who is aiming to become the nation's first female president.

Trump was in court in New York earlier Friday over the Carroll case, in which he has been ordered to pay her $5 million in damages for sexual assault and defamation.

"I never met her. I never touched her. I would have had no interest in meeting her in any way, shape or form," Trump said, describing the case as "political interference."

The legal drama unfolded on the day the first mail-in ballots of the election had been due to be distributed.

The battleground state of North Carolina was scheduled to mail out around 130,000 absentee voting slips, marking the symbolic start of a nationwide process which during the bitter 2020 election saw 155 million Americans cast ballots.

However, a state appeals court halted the process after a last-minute lawsuit by independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who is seeking to have his name removed from ballots.

The fringe candidate from America's most famous political family has dropped out and endorsed Trump.

North Carolina is among a handful of swing states Harris and Trump have been crisscrossing as they enter the most intense phase of an election that's expected to go down to the wire.

Other states will soon follow in mailing out ballots, and early in-person voting begins across 47 states as soon as September 20.

Trump is to deliver remarks later Friday in North Carolina.

Harris for her part spoke to a Univision radio station, telling listeners "we need to turn the page on this Trump era."

Her entry into the contest six weeks ago turbocharged enthusiasm among Democrats, who had been despondent about President Joe Biden's chances of defeating Trump.

Her team announced Friday it raised $361 million in August, the largest monthly haul of the cycle and nearly triple Trump's figure.

Harris's ascent has tilted the White House race in her favor, albeit narrowly.

Polls in the crucial swing states, which decide the balance of power in the US Electoral College system, show Harris up just 0.2 percent overall, a statistical dead heat.