There are now calls to launch criminal investigations against mosques in Australia that opted to honour Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran state media confirmed that Khamenei was killed in his office on February 28 as the United States and Israel launched strikes aimed at Iran.

Mosques Honouring Khamenei Face Criticism

According to a report by Sky News, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry Alex Ryvchin said mosques that honoured Khamenei should be subjected to criminal investigations.

"We cannot allow terrorists to be glorified in our country or for such actions to occur without consequence," Ryvchin said in a post shared on social media.

"We have seen where brazen support for terrorism and glorification of violence can take our country," he added.

Australian Iranian Community Alliance Vice President Suren Edgar also reacted to the tributes, calling the support for Khamenei "scary," according to a report by news.com.au.

"That's shocking. That's not our community — that's the ideology we're fighting, and unfortunately, we see many supporters of the ideology here in Australia," Edgar told news.com.au.

He added, "Thousands of people came to the streets to celebrate (Khamenei's death) yesterday — this is our community."

What Mosques Have Been Saying About Khamenei

In the wake of Khamenei's death, multiple mosques across Australia sent their messages of condolences.

Among the mosques that have done so are Masjid Arrahman Mosque in Kingsgrove and Husaineyat Sayeda Zaynab in Banksia.

The likes of El Zahra Community Centre in Hoppers Crossing, Victoria, and the Zainabia Islamic Centre in Brisbane have announced that there will be memorials that will be held in honour of Khamenei.

Posting on social media, the Al Zahra mosque in Sydney, said it will be holding a vigil in "honour of the martyrdom of his eminence, the guardian jurist and supreme leader of the Islamic revolution."