A senior executive at Meta has called the Australian government's legislation under the News Media Bargaining Code "unworkable," while appearing before the senate for an update regarding the company's plan to block news on Facebook and Instagram in the country.

Meta's vice president and global head of safety, Antigone Davis, and regional director of policy, Mia Garlick, answered a range of queries from the MPs on Wednesday.

Garlick stated that the News Media Bargaining Code, which pertained to publishing news content, was "unworkable" as it was not "reflective of the economic realities of news on our services," News.com reported.

She added the Australian government did not contact them over the issue.

Earlier this year, Meta, which owned Facebook and Instagram, had announced ending the deal to pay publishers for news content. The industry was expected to lose AU$70 million annually following Meta's decision.

Meanwhile, the Australian government is contemplating compelling Meta to negotiate with news publishers under the News Media Bargaining Code or face fines.

Garlick noted that the figures, which revealed that news merely comprised 3% of the content, were based on US data, but added it could be applicable to Australia.

Davis argued that Australia should implement laws that permitted parents to monitor their children's online activities, including being given the power to approve the apps their kids below 16 years were downloading, she said, reported The Nightly.

"With this solution, when a teen wants to download an app, app stores would be required to notify their parents, much like when parents are notified if their teen attempts to make an in-app purchase," Davis said. "They can also verify the age of their teen when setting up their phone, negating the need for everyone, adults and teens alike, to verify their age multiple times across multiple apps."

She denied the platform was indulging in a "burden-shifting exercise," amid criticism that dangerous content was reaching Australians via Facebook and Instagram.

The executives claimed that Meta was seriously reviewing the policy of age verification.

Meta was also increasing investment to identify scammers, the executives said, adding that the platform did not make revenue from the scam ads and that the victims may seek refunds. They said the scams mostly occurred offline.

"Along the way, you're profiting from those scam ads, even when they've been taken down, and essentially taking their money but leaving Meta users who've lost money. Your responsibility does not extend to them," Labor MP Susan Templeman pointed out.

The final report by the inquiry will be submitted on Nov. 18, while an interim report will be presented in the coming weeks.