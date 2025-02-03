Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison defended the jaw-dropping trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis on Sunday as a shellshocked NBA struggled to comprehend the deal.

In a seismic development that sent shockwaves rippling throughout the basketball world, news broke late on Saturday that the Mavs are trading away Doncic -- a 25-year-old five-time All-Star -- in exchange for Lakers big man Davis as part of a three-team deal.

The extraordinary trade gives Dallas badly needed defensive heft with the acquisition of Davis, while the Lakers have at a stroke solved the riddle of how to prepare for life after LeBron James, the 40-year-old superstar who is the current face of the franchise.

Neither Davis, Doncic nor James were given advance warning that the deal was in the works, US media reported.

ESPN reported that James first learned of the deal late on Saturday while out for dinner in New York with his family following the Lakers' victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In his first reaction to the move, Doncic on Sunday thanked Dallas fans and looked forward to the next phase of his career.

"I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship," Doncic wrote in a letter to Mavs fans.

James meanwhile saluted Davis's contribution to the Lakers in a caption over a photo of him embracing Davis on court. "Love you, my dog. Go crazy over there," James wrote, with a weeping emoji completing the post.

Dallas executive Harrison defended the decision to offload Doncic amid an outcry from the franchise's fans on social media, insisting Davis's arrival could turn the Mavs into title contenders.

"We think defense wins championships and we're bringing in one of the best two-way players in the league," Harrison said. "We're excited to feel like we're built to win now as well as in the future."

Asked if he could understand the frustration of fans at seeing a generational talent being traded away, Harrison replied: "I'm sorry they're frustrated, but it's something that we believe in as an organization that's going to make us better.

"We believe that it sets us up to win, not only now, but also in the future, and when we win, I believe the frustration will go away."

Harrison also suggested the Mavericks were obliged to act pre-emptively ahead of contract extension negotiations with Doncic this summer, heading off the possibility of having to scramble to rebuild the team in the event the Slovenian sought a move.

"He was going to be able to make his own decision at some point of whether he wants to be here or not," Harrison said. "I think we had to take all that into consideration and feel like we got out in front of what could have been a tumultuous summer."

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, meanwhile, admitted he had been kept in the dark about the trade until late on Saturday.

However, Kidd was adamant he was "aligned" with the front office over the trade.

"When you look at the vision of the team and what Nico wants to build, I truly support that, and truly believe that the players that we are getting are ones that can help us achieve what we want -- and that's to win a championship," Kidd said.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the franchise's capture of Doncic could help the club usher in a "new era of greatness."

"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," said Pelinka.

"His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team."

The wider NBA community, meanwhile, was still struggling to comprehend the magnitude of a deal that no one saw coming.

"Insane. It's crazy. Crazy," Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant said late Saturday on his reaction to news of the deal.

"Would have never thought Luka Doncic would get traded. At his age, midseason. The NBA is a wild place, man. If he can get traded, then anybody is up for grabs.

"This got to be the biggest trade I've seen since I've been in the league or since I've been watching the sport."