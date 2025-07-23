Chloe Kelly scored a dramatic late winner in extra-time as reigning champions England came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 on Tuesday and reach the Women's Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses had been on the brink of elimination as they trailed to Barbara Bonansea's first-half strike for surprise semi-finalists Italy in Geneva.

But after their remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Sweden on penalties in last week's quarter-final, they pulled off more heroics here.

Michelle Agyemang came off the bench and forced the extra period by equalising in the 96th minute, and fellow substitute Kelly completed the turnaround by following in to score the winner in the 119th minute after her penalty had been saved.

Sarina Wiegman's team are through to their third consecutive major tournament final and the 2022 European champions head to Basel for Sunday's showpiece.

That will be either a repeat of the 2023 Women's World Cup final, which they lost to Spain, or a repeat of the last Euro final, in which they defeated Germany at Wembley -- those sides meet in their semi on Wednesday.

"Luckily I got there for the tap-in," Kelly told broadcaster ITV.

"Three finals on the bounce and we want more. This team shows resilience but we fight back and hopefully we can make it easier for ourselves."

It has been quite a ride for England, with this victory following their comeback against Sweden, while the nature of the defeat for Italy was cruel.

Many of their players were in tears at full time, as the Azzurre -- who are ranked 13th in the world and were not expected to come this far -- fell short of reaching a first final since the 1997 Euros.

"It hurts but we are very proud of all that we have done," said Italy coach Andrea Soncin. "We will need a few days to overcome this bitter moment but we will keep growing."

Wiegman made one change from the quarter-final win against Sweden, as Esme Morgan came into the defence for Jess Carter.

The latter had been the target of racial abuse which drew a backlash from Wiegman and England's players in the build-up to this game.

England had the backing of the majority of the 26,539 crowd in Geneva and they had the momentum in the opening stages of the match.

However, Italy looked fresher and they opened the scoring on 33 minutes as Sofia Cantore reached the right byline before delivering a cross which found Bonansea at the back post.

The Juventus player controlled before lashing a shot into the roof of the net from close range.

Alessia Russo and Lauren James came closest for England in the first half, but Italy held their lead into the break and Wiegman then sent on Beth Mead for the second half.

Lauren Hemp headed onto the roof of the net and an Alex Greenwood long-ranger was punched away by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, who was booked for timewasting with almost 20 minutes still to play.

With the clock ticking down the England coach introduced Kelly followed by Agyemang, two players who had already made a big impact off the bench against Sweden.

Agyemang, the teenage Arsenal forward, replaced captain and centre-back Leah Williamson in a clear sign of desperation in the Lionesses camp.

Italy could have killed the game off but Hannah Hampton made a crucial double save to deny Michela Cambiaghi and Emma Severini at a corner in the 86th minute.

That proved crucial, as England equalised in the sixth of seven allotted added minutes at the end of normal time.

Giuliani failed to hold an awkward cross into the box from England's right and the ball came out to Agyemang who took a touch and blasted in.

Once again England faced extra time. They had the momentum, and Giuliani did well to stop a Kelly corner going straight in with 108 minutes played.

The remarkable Agyemang then saw a lobbed effort beat Giuliani but come back off the crossbar with four minutes of extra time remaining.

Penalties loomed, but instead it would be just one spot-kick, awarded when Mead was pushed over right in front of the Croatian referee.

Kelly's effort was saved by Giuliani, but she was on hand to convert the rebound and send England into another final.

"We don't do things the easy way in this tournament but we find a way to win," defender Lucy Bronze said.