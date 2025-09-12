Moscow said Friday that peace talks with Ukraine were on "pause" as US President Donald Trump again warned he was fast running out of patience with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump's efforts to bring the three-and-a-half-year conflict to an end have faltered in recent weeks, with Russia digging into its hardline demands and refusing to halt its ground and aerial attacks.

The new standoff came as Russia's army staged major military drills with its key ally Belarus on NATO's border, exercises that have spooked the alliance's eastern flank after the downing of Russian drones in Polish airspace this week.

Three rounds of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska, have failed to make any progress towards ending the fighting.

Moscow's army is grinding forward on the battlefield and Putin has vowed to carry on fighting if his demands for peace -- including Ukraine ceding yet more land -- are not met.

"Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to talk about a pause" in talks with Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a telephone briefing.

"You can't wear rose-tinted glasses and expect that the negotiation process will yield immediate results," he added.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with additional sanctions if it does not halt its offensive but has failed to follow through, frustrating Kyiv.

"It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango," Trump told the Fox television when asked if his patience was being taxed by Russia's refusal to end the conflict.

"It's amazing. When Putin wants to do it, (President Volodymyr) Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't. Now Zelensky wants to and Putin is a question mark. We're going to have to come down very, very strong," he added.

Ukraine has ruled out making territorial concessions in exchange for a deal, and is calling for a Putin-Zelensky summit to break the deadlock.

Putin has effectively ruled that out, and has issued a threat to target any Western soldiers that might be sent to Kyiv as peacekeepers without his approval.

Tensions are high across Europe after Poland said Wednesday that 19 Russian drones had flown through its airspace, three of which were downed after Warsaw and NATO allies scrambled fighter jets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was not a "mistake" that the drones flew over his country, rejecting Trump's suggestion it could have been an accident.

He warned earlier this week that Warsaw was closer to "open conflict" than at any point since World War II over the incident.

Russia has denied targeting Poland and said the country had failed to present any evidence the downed drones were Russian.

But the Russian and Belarusian "Zapad" military exercises are also keeping Poland and the Baltic states on high alert.

Russia's defence ministry posted a video Friday showing heavy military equipment -- including armoured vehicles, helicopters and navy ships -- taking part in the drills.

Moscow said its troops would practice aerial reconnaissance and missile strikes on ground targets. Ships from the Northern Fleet had also been deployed in the Baltics and Barents seas.

Both Moscow and Minsk have rejected accusations they pose a danger, despite warnings from Poland, the Baltics and Zelensky.

Poland said around 40,000 troops would be stationed near the border with Belarus for the duration of the drills, while Lithuania and Latvia announced partial airspace closures.

NATO on Friday sought to downplay concerns, with a spokesman saying it did "not see any immediate military threat against any NATO ally".

Part of the exercises takes place in Belarus's Grodno region, which borders both Poland and Lithuania, Minsk said.

Belarus had said in January that 13,000 troops would be involved but in May it said the number was to be cut by around half.

On the battlefield, Russia claimed to have captured another small settlement in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow also accused Kyiv of targeting a nuclear plant in an overnight drone attack.