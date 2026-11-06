Intel Stock Sinks Nearly 8% as Chip Rout Deepens Days After CEO Lip-Bu Tan's $9.7 Million Vote of Confidence

Shares of Intel Corp. fell nearly 8% on Thursday, extending a historic slump as a broad selloff in semiconductor stocks overwhelmed a fresh vote of confidence from the chipmaker's chief executive.

Intel shares fell $4.44, or 7.62%, to $53.83 in Thursday trading, with about 100 million shares changing hands. The decline left the company's market value at about $284.8 billion.

Sector-wide selling

The drop came as chip stocks were hammered across the board. A semiconductor index slid about 8.7% on Thursday, while the Nasdaq fell more than 3.9% and the S&P 500 dropped 2.4%. The selloff deepened following results from Qualcomm and Arm Holdings.

Insider buying fails to stem losses

The selloff came just a day after a regulatory filing revealed a major purchase by Intel's chief executive. CEO Lip-Bu Tan acquired 150,000 shares of common stock worth $9.7 million on Nov. 2 via his family trust, at prices between $64.705 and $64.735. His indirect holdings rose to roughly 1.46 million shares.

At Thursday's price, those shares are already worth about 17% less than he paid.

It was Tan's second large purchase this year. He bought 105,263 shares at $95 each through a family trust on Aug. 11.

Worst month on record

Intel is still reeling from October. The stock lost 45% of its value in October, the largest one-month decline ever recorded, according to CNBC. Shares fell 29% on Oct. 30, a one-day loss not seen since the 1970s.

The trigger was a disappointing forecast. Intel guided fourth-quarter revenue to between $15 billion and $16 billion, below the consensus of $17.05 billion, with adjusted earnings of 25 cents a share, also missing expectations.

That overshadowed a strong quarter. Third-quarter revenue rose 21% to $16.5 billion, and data center and AI revenue jumped 78% to $7.3 billion, while client computing revenue fell 5% to $8.1 billion.

PC slump weighs

Management's outlook for personal computers alarmed investors. Intel expects industry PC unit sales to fall about 12% in 2026 and roughly 10% in 2027.

Supply issues also limited gains. Manufacturing constraints and rising memory costs have hindered Intel's ability to capitalize on server demand.

Still up for the year

Despite the steep losses, Intel remains well above where it traded a year ago. The stock is up about 56% over the past 52 weeks. Before its collapse, it reached a high of $140.94 on June 22, 2026.

Investors will look to Intel's foundry progress and its next earnings report for signs of stabilization. Client computing revenue will be a key measure when Intel reports fourth-quarter results in January 2027.