A government report has revealed that the condition of Australia's Indigenous population is worsening, as the number of suicides, incarcerations and Aboriginal children in out-of-home care continue to rise.

The Productivity Commission's annual report, Closing the Gap, which was released on Wednesday, highlighted that only five of the 19 measures monitored were on track, adding that the lack of data on certain issues, such as access to clean drinking water or domestic violence, made it difficult to make accurate assessments, Reuters reported.

Life expectancy of the Indigenous people has improved, yet the data showed it will not meet the 2031 target to close the gap with non-Indigenous groups.

However, babies born with a healthy weight, children enrolled in preschool, employment and land and sea rights are on the rise and will meet the set target.

Responding to the report, minister for Indigenous Australians, Malarndirri McCarthy, said some of the trends mentioned were "deeply troubling," reported The Guardian.

"I am determined to work in partnership with First Nations Australians, the Coalition of Peaks and state and territory governments to bring about positive change," McCarthy said. "I will be reaching out to my colleagues across the parliament to seek a bipartisan approach to Indigenous affairs."

Gayaa Dhuwi Australia, a group of the Indigenous health and mental health professionals, criticized the lack of effort from successive governments in partnering with the Indigenous groups to take action.

"Wide scale systemic changes are needed – including genuinely sharing decision making with and building up the community-controlled sector, addressing institutional racism and providing access to locally-relevant data," Gayaa Dhuwi chair Helen Milroy said.

"There is still much we do not know. For example, we still do not have a reliable source of data to assess whether Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have access to clean drinking water, sewerage treatment and electricity," Commissioner Selwyn Button said.

NACCHO, the peak body for Aboriginal health, stressed that data update was necessary for transparent reporting to "ensure all aspects of community well-being are addressed."

Expressing disappointment at the lack of data, Antoinette Braybrook, CEO of Djirra, a family violence support organization for Aboriginal women, said 45% of Aboriginal women in Victoria were more prone to domestic violence. Yet, the report failed to provide an update on the progress made toward achieving 50% reduction by 2031, she pointed out.

"Yet again, the Closing the Gap report does not provide an update on progress towards a 50% reduction by 2031 of all forms of family violence and abuse against First Nations women and children. This is completely outrageous. You cannot manage what you don't measure," Braybrook said.

The report is a first since Australians rejected a referendum to recognize the aboriginal people in the country's constitution. In 2023, 60% of voters rejected altering the constitution to establish the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, to counsel the Parliament and the Commonwealth Government on issues related to Indigenous people.