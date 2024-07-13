Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off speculations of an early election, stating that the standard three-year federal terms were already too short.

During a radio interview, Albanese said his recent candidate announcement was just a signal that the Labor Party was preparing for the new round of elections.

Albanese disclosed the candidates' identities for Ryan, Forde and Dickson during his recent three-day trip to Queensland.

According to Albanese, his current aim is to tackle voter concerns, namely about the Coalition's nuclear strategy and its effects on the neighborhood, Sky News reported.

"We'll make sure that our candidates are on the ground talking with people about issues of concern and we want to make sure that we're ready for an election."

Coalition MPs have allegedly received advice from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to get ready for a prospective election in September. Nonetheless, Albanese brushed off these rumors on Thursday, preferring to attack the Coalition's nuclear strategy and support the government's tax cuts.

"The election will be when I call it, when I go to the Governor-General," he said. "So if you follow me around, one day, between Monday and Sunday of one week, between now and next May, you'll see me go off to Yarralumla and we will call the election and away we go."

Rebecca Hack will run in the Greens' held seat of Ryan, while LNP candidate Rohan Holzberger will contest in the Logan seat of Forde, Albanese made clear. Peter Dutton is the incumbent member of Dickson's electorate in northern Brisbane. Albanese will visit the area on Friday.

"This is a sign that we're prepared. I've already announced candidates. We'll be continuing to announce candidates right around Australia," he said.

"We want to make sure that we have our candidates in the field in seats campaigning."