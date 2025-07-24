Hamas said on Thursday that it had responded to an Israeli proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, as pressure mounted for a breakthrough to end almost two years of devastating conflict that has triggered a humanitarian crisis.

Mediators have been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Qatar for more than two weeks but the indirect talks have so far failed to yield an elusive truce.

International criticism is growing over the plight of the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 100 aid and rights groups have warned that "mass starvation" is spreading.

Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed in a statement on Telegram that it "submitted its response and that of the Palestinian factions to the ceasefire proposal to the mediators".

Israel later confirmed it had received the response. "It is currently being evaluated," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Hamas's response included proposed amendments to clauses on the entry of aid, maps of areas from which the Israeli army should withdraw, and guarantees on securing a permanent end to the war, according to a Palestinian source familiar with the ongoing talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff was "headed to Europe" to meet "key leaders" and discuss the ceasefire proposal.

Witkoff was reportedly on the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, Israeli media said.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces had killed 24 people since dawn on Thursday, including six waiting for aid, while Israel's military said Hamas had targeted a food distribution site in the south of the territory the day before.

The militants, though, claimed they had shelled "an enemy command and control site".

In Khan Yunis, in the south, Umm al-Abd Nassar urged Hamas to secure a truce after her son was killed in an air strike on a camp for the displaced.

"They need to do something. Enough with this destruction and people dying," she told AFP.

Through 21 months of fighting, both sides have clung to long-held positions, preventing two short-lived truces from being converted into a lasting ceasefire.

The talks in Doha began on July 6 to try to reach an agreement on a truce that would also see the release of Israeli hostages.

Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

But the talks have dragged on without a breakthrough, with each side blaming the other for refusing to budge on their key demands.

For Israel, dismantling Hamas's military and governing capabilities is non-negotiable, while Hamas demands firm guarantees on a lasting truce, a full withdrawal of Israeli troops and the free flow of aid into Gaza.

Israel has rejected accusations that it is responsible for Gaza's deepening hunger crisis, which the World Health Organization has called "man-made" and France blamed on an Israeli "blockade".

Instead, it accuses Hamas of preventing supplies from being distributed and looting aid for themselves or to sell at inflated prices as well as shooting at people seeking handouts.

International news organisations, including AFP, urged Israel on Thursday to allow journalists in and out of Gaza, with concern that a lack of food is putting their lives at risk.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said on Thursday that around 70 food trucks had been unloaded at aid crossings the previous day.

"Over 150 were collected by the UN and international organisations from the Gazan side, but over 800 still await pick up," it said in a post on X.

Aid agencies have said permissions from Israel are still limited, and coordination to safely move trucks to where they are needed is a major challenge in an active war zone.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 59,219 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.