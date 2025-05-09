World leaders welcomed the election on Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost, who as Pope Leo XIV, becomes the first leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics from the United States.

Here are key reactions:

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our country," said US President Donald Trump. "I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

"This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith," former US president Barack Obama said, congratulating the "fellow Chicagoan."

"At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine's efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world. May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas sent "his best wishes for success to Pope Leo XIV in continuing his noble work and maintaining the legacy of the late pope Francis and his peace efforts," said an official statement. Abbas stressed "the importance of the moral, religious, and political role of the Holy See in defending just causes, first and foremost that of the Palestinian people and their right to freedom and independence."

"In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia of Benedictions are a powerful call to peace, brotherhood and responsibility," said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Through your role, you provide hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the Church and in the world," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defence of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Please accept the assurance of the readiness of the Republic of Poland to further strengthen these unique bonds -- in the name of shared values, responsibility for the common good and the strengthening of peace in the world," said Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative Catholic.

France's President Emmanuel Macron highlighted "a historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful."

Peru's President Dina Boluarte hailed the "historic" election of a pope who has US and Peruvian nationality after spending more than 20 years in the country. "In our lands, he sowed hope, walking alongside those most in need," she said.

Leader of the world's second-largest Catholic population, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum praised Pope Leo's values "in favor of world peace and prosperity."

"I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It's time for them to organize," said Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

"Pope Leo XIV's early emphasis on peace is a call that resonates with most of humanity and is one that honours the legacy of the late Pope Francis," said South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu said "the election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected."