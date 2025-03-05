As Tropical Cyclone Alfred moves toward Queensland's coast, Facebook users are experiencing an unexpected information blackout, potentially making it harder for Australians to access critical updates.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred posts

As the tropical cyclone approaches landfall between the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast late Thursday, it is expected to bring strong winds of up to 155 km/h and heavy rain. Meanwhile, Facebook users have noticed that "Cyclone Alfred" posts are being restricted.

Several screenshots shared on X showed a message explaining that posts with this keyword or hashtag were temporarily hidden because "some content" violated the platform's community guidelines.

A cyclone is bearing down on us and you can’t search information about it on Facebook. The audacity on @Meta #CycloneAlfred pic.twitter.com/BXz5MFipW5 — J Ballantyne (@jemmaballantyne) March 4, 2025

As a cyclone bears down on our region, the authoritarians at @Facebook have blocked searches for #CycloneAlfred - for ‘community safety’ ‼️

Insanity.

Censorship has unintended consequences.#auspol pic.twitter.com/8zkYGE0wHB — Annie Kia (@AnnieKia) March 3, 2025

Was trying to check in on community groups as my family and friends are mostly in Brisbane and have been met with @Meta and @facebook censoring a cyclone??? pic.twitter.com/GCUgsCoYgb — Kriti Gupta (@kritig96) March 3, 2025

According to Facebook users, the hashtag #cyclonealfred led to a blank page, which read: "Posts with cyclonealfred are temporarily hidden here. Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards."

Government raises concern

A representative for Communications Minister Michelle Rowland stated that the government has brought the issue to Meta's attention, in addition to sharing details across relevant departments for awareness and action, ABC News reported.

"The Government was immediately in contact with Meta about the availability of information on Tropical Cyclone Alfred," the representative said.

Meanwhile, the Queensland government has advised residents to download the Hazards Near Me app for the latest updates, as Cyclone Alfred is expected to bring powerful winds and a high risk of severe flooding.

Facebook is an important communication tool for emergency updates in Australia, helping to share evacuation orders and other critical information during crises.

Meta's data shows that over 300,000 accounts and pages on Facebook have posted about Cyclone Alfred. However, users searching for information on the platform are finding either no results or unrelated content.

Earlier this week, as the tropical cyclone headed toward a heavily populated part of Australia's coast for the first time in 50 years, the Queensland government warned the residents to get ready for impact.

The government advised residents to identify the strongest and safest room in their house, such as a bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, or hallway, ensuring it is away from large windows. They also urged people to store clean water in buckets and a bathtub in case the water supply was disrupted.