Tropical Cyclone Alfred is reportedly approaching Queensland's coast, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves.

As the tropical cyclone headed toward a heavily populated part of Australia's coast for the first time in 50 years, the Queensland government has warned the residents to get ready for impact, ABC News reported.

The Bureau of Meteorology's cyclone forecast Monday evening predicted that Cyclone Alfred would remain a Category 2 storm.

How to secure your home before Cyclone Alfred hits

The first step is to secure any loose items that could turn dangerous in strong winds. This includes bringing in garden furniture, outdoor toys, and equipment, as well as moving rubbish and chemicals to a safe place.

Homeowners should inspect their roofs, clear gutters and downpipes of leaves, trim overhanging branches, and fix any broken window seals. For additional protection, exposed windows, doors, and weep holes can be boarded up.

Taping plastic sheeting inside windows can also help keep wind and rain from entering the home.

Safety tips for apartment residents

Apartment residents should secure loose items on balconies, check flood maps, and move their cars to higher ground if their parking area is at risk. All windows and doors should be closed securely, and residents should stay indoors during the cyclone.

Sandbags can help prevent flooding at entry points, and unplugging appliances can reduce electrical hazards. People should also check with their building managers for additional precautions. If any damage occurs, it should be documented and reported to the strata manager immediately.

Safety measures recommended by the Queensland government

The Queensland government has advised residents to take extra precautions to stay safe during the cyclone.

People should identify the strongest and safest room in their house, such as a bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, or hallway, ensuring it is away from large windows.

They should also be prepared to turn off gas, electricity, solar power, and water services if necessary. Residents are encouraged to fill up their vehicle's fuel tank and park it in a sheltered location, away from trees, powerlines, and waterways, in case evacuation becomes necessary.

It is also important to store clean water in buckets and a bathtub in case the water supply is disrupted. To prevent sewage from backing up, people should be ready to sandbag internal drains and toilets.

Local councils will have designated locations where residents can collect sandbags if needed.

Emergency plan and kit for severe weather

Queensland authorities also advise residents to have an emergency plan, including where to stay during extreme weather, evacuation options, and essential items to take. Staying at home is recommended, when possible, with an emergency kit that can last at least three days.

The kit should include a first aid kit, a torch, food and water, spare batteries, bathroom essentials, a battery-powered radio, a mobile phone with chargers, a power pack, and cash. Important documents and valuables should be stored in waterproof containers.

Pet owners should also ensure their animals are kept indoors with enough food and water.