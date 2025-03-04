Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that his government was open to considering a proposal to send troops to Ukraine as part of a multinational peacekeeping force.

"We stand with President Zelenskyy and the brave struggle of the people of Ukraine to defend their natural sovereignty," Albanese said during a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday, reaffirming the country's support for Ukraine, which has faced conflict with Russia for over a decade and a full-scale invasion for more than three years, The Guardian reported.

Albanese's comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump stopped all military aid to Ukraine, following a heated Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The suspension aims to pressure Ukraine into engaging in peace negotiations with Russia.

Australia reaffirms support for Ukraine

Albanese emphasized that while the U.S. was an important ally, Australia made its own foreign policy decisions. He reaffirmed that supporting Ukraine aligned with Australia's national interest, and his government remained committed to that stance.

Albanese said that Australia has already provided $1.5 billion in aid, including $1.3 billion in direct military support. The prime minister acknowledged ongoing discussions about peacekeeping efforts and emphasized that Australia had a history of contributing to such missions.

He added that while Australia wanted peace in Ukraine, it was also important to ensure that Russia's "illegal" and "immoral actions" were not rewarded, while criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin's imperialistic ambitions.

The prime minister stated that Australia has not received any formal request or proposal to send troops to Ukraine, though discussions are ongoing. He said that if a request is made, the government would consider it.

Roger Cook apologizes

Reacting to the tense Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, which was also attended by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook called the latter "k***." However, he apologized later for the same.

When asked to complete the sentence "JD Vance is a ..." at the West Australian's Leadership Matters event, Cook responded with the remark, leading to laughter and applause from the audience.

The question was asked after Vance faced online backlash following the meeting, where he criticized Zelenskyy for not sufficiently expressing gratitude for U.S. support.

Later, Cook said he was just joking and meant no offense. He described it as a lighthearted, unprofessional moment and acknowledged that while some found it amusing, others might have been offended, for which he apologized.