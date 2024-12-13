Georgia's pro-EU protests entered their third week Thursday, amid fears the post-electoral crisis could further escalate with the ruling party set to appoint a loyalist as the country's next president.

The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October's parliamentary elections, and the government's decision last month to delay EU accession talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.

More unrest is expected on Saturday, when Georgian Dream is scheduled to strengthen its grip on power by appointing far-right former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as a successor to pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili, who has refused to step down.

Despite windy weather on Thursday evening, several thousand people rallied outside Georgia's parliament, marking a third week of daily protests that began on November 28.

Many waved EU and Georgian flags while demonstrators blocked traffic on Tbilisi's main avenue.

"Our protest will last as long as it takes for Georgian Dream to be removed from power," protester Rusiko Dolidze, 42, told AFP.

"We won't let a handful of Russian lackeys steal our European future."

Anti-government rallies were also held in several cities across Georgia, including in the western cities of Batumi, Kutaisi and Zugdidi, local media reported.

A protest is scheduled for Saturday morning outside parliament, where an electoral college controlled by Georgian Dream is expected to elect Kavelashvili as the country's new figurehead president in an indirect vote boycotted by the opposition.

Kavelashvili will see his legitimacy undermined from the onset, with constitutional law experts -- including an author of Georgia's constitution, Vakhtang Khmaladze -- saying the vote will be "illegitimate".

The new parliament had ratified its own credentials in violation of a legal requirement to await a court decision on Zurabishvili's bid to annul the earlier election results.

Zurabishvili has backed the opposition's allegations of election rigging, declared the newly elected parliament and the government "illegitimate" and vowed to remain in office until Georgian Dream organises a new parliamentary election.

It remains unclear how the government will react to Zurabishvili's refusal to step down after her successor is inaugurated on December 29.

Zurabishvili is a hugely popular figure among the protesters, who view her as a beacon of Georgia's European aspirations. Many have expressed their readiness to defend her against any attempted eviction from the presidential palace.

"Let them try to kick Salome out of the presidential palace -- we will all stand up to defend her," said protester Otar Turnava, 23.

"She is the only legitimate leader we have had since Georgian Dream stole the election, and she will lead us into the EU."

Triggering outrage at home and mounting international condemnation, police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse previous rallies, arresting more than 400 demonstrators.

The country's rights ombudsman has accused security forces of "torturing" those detained.

Police have raided opposition party offices and detained their leaders, while masked men have brutally assaulted opposition figures and journalists near the protest venue.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "intimidation" of civil society as well as police violence "against peaceful demonstrators and journalists", the Elysee said after talks with Georgian Dream's honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Macron expressed regret that Georgia had "diverged from its European path" and said that "the relationship between the European Union and Georgia would necessarily be affected."

Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest man, is widely believed to be pulling the strings of power despite holding no official post.

Macron's decision to call informal leader Ivanishvili -- rather than Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze -- is indicative of the West's hesitancy to recognise the legitimacy of Georgian Dream's new government.

Brussels has said there are "credible concerns" of torture against demonstrators.

Washington has threatened fresh sanctions against Georgian Dream officials after the European Parliament made a similar demand to the European Commission.

The party rejected fraud accusations and insisted it was committed to Georgia's bid for EU membership.

The party, in power for more than a decade, has advanced controversial legislation in recent years, targeting civil society and independent media and curbing LGBTQ rights.

Brussels has warned such policies are incompatible with EU membership, while domestic critics accuse the government of copying Russia's playbook.