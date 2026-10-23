Charter Hall Shares Climb 3% as Falling Bond Yields Lift Property Stocks and Investors Shelter From Tech Rout

Shares of Charter Hall Group rose more than 3% on Friday, as falling bond yields and a shift by investors into defensive and domestic stocks lifted Australia's largest property fund manager.

Charter Hall shares gained 60.5 Australian cents, or 3.1%, to A$20.125, after trading between A$19.74 and A$20.425. About 1.1 million shares changed hands, giving the company a market value of about A$9.5 billion.

The company did not release any announcement on Friday.

Bond yields fall

The gain came after U.S. government bond yields fell sharply overnight. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury dropped below 5% for the first time in nearly a month, as a sell-off in technology stocks pushed investors toward safer assets.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the tech sell-off was "driving a flight to quality, sending yields tumbling."

Property stocks are particularly sensitive to bond yields and interest rates. Lower yields reduce borrowing costs for property companies and make their income streams more attractive compared with bonds, often lifting their share prices.

Investors also rotated out of mining, energy and technology stocks and into financial and domestic companies on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.15% to 8,780.1.

Record results

Charter Hall manages property funds for institutional and retail investors, with a portfolio spanning office, industrial, retail and other properties.

In August, the company reported record fiscal 2026 operating earnings of A$488.1 million, up 26.8%. Operating earnings per security were 103.2 cents, and distributions rose 6% to 50.7 cents per security.

Funds under management increased by A$10 billion, or 12%, to A$94.3 billion.

For fiscal 2027, Charter Hall forecast operating earnings per security of about 114 cents, representing growth of about 10.5%, and distributions of 53.7 cents. It also expects funds under management to exceed A$100 billion.

Shares fell on results

Despite the strong results, Charter Hall shares fell nearly 8% on the day they were released, according to Investing.com. Analysts pointed to the company's premium valuation, the fact that its guidance excluded performance fees, higher operating costs and an increase in balance sheet gearing to 14.2% from 6%.

Friday's price remains slightly below the level the stock reached after that sell-off, and the shares are down about 12% over the past year.

Rate outlook in focus

The outlook for interest rates remains a key issue for property stocks. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates this year as it sought to control inflation, and investors are watching closely for signs of further increases.

Weaker-than-expected jobs data earlier this month reduced market expectations for a November rate increase, according to market reports.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve raised rates last month for the first time since 2023, and markets will be watching its meeting next week for further signals.

What's next

Investors will watch upcoming Australian inflation data and the Reserve Bank's November policy decision for signals on the direction of interest rates.

Charter Hall's progress toward its target of more than A$100 billion in funds under management, along with demand from investors for property funds, will also be closely followed.