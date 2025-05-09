Robert Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV on Thursday after cardinals from around the globe chose him as the first American leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

A crowd tens of thousands erupted in prayer and emotion as Leo, successor to the late Francis, appeared on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to deliver the first address of his ministry.

"To all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole Earth, peace be with you," a smiling Leo told the crowd.

"Help us, and each other, to build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace."

Leo's speech was cheered, especially a section where the prelate -- who spent many years in Peru -- broke into Spanish, and also when he paid warm tribute to his popular predecessor Pope Francis, who died last month.

"We still keep in our ears that weak, but always courageous, voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome," he said, referring to the ailing Argentine's Easter Sunday address, a day before his death.

"We must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, which hold dialogues, which is always open," he said.

The American's name had circled among the "papabili" -- cardinals thought qualified for the papacy -- as someone who could defend and further Francis's legacy.

But he was not a globally-recognised figure among the Catholic rank and file.

World leaders raced to welcome his appointment and promise to work with the Church on global issues.

As Cardinal Prevost, the new pope had defended the poor and underprivileged, often reposted articles critical of US President Donald Trump's anti-migrant policies, but the White House chief nevertheless welcomed the election.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named pope," Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country."

Earlier, the crowds had swelled in emotion when white smoke billowed into the sky from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling an election on the cardinals' second day of voting.

The bells of St Peter's Basilica and churches across Rome rang out and crowds rushed towards the square to watch the balcony of the basilica, which has been fitted out with red curtains for the first address to the world by the 267th pope, who was introduced in Latin with his chosen papal name.

"It's an amazing feeling," said an elated Joseph Brian, a 39-year-old chef from Belfast in Northern Ireland, who came with his mother to Rome for the spectacle.

"I'm not an overly religious person but, being here with all these people just blew me away," he told AFP as people around him jumped up and down in excitement.

There were euphoric scenes as one priest sat on someone's shoulders waving a Brazilian flag and another lifted a heavy crucifix into the air in jubilation.

"Habemus papam, woooo!" howled Bruna Hodara, 41, from Brazil, echoing the words to be spoken on the balcony as the new pope is introduced.

She, like others, recorded the historic moment on her phone, as others waved flags and cried out "Viva Il Papa!" -- "Long live the pope!" in Italian.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to be here to see the pope. It's really special... I'm excited!" said Florian Fried, a 15-year-old from Munich, in Germany.

Francis died aged 88 after a 12-year papacy during which he sought to forge a more compassionate Church -- but provoked anger from many conservatives with his progressive approach.

Leo XIV now faces a momentous task: as well as asserting his moral voice on a conflict-torn global stage, he must try to unite a divided Church and tackle burning issues such as the the continued fall-out from the sexual abuse scandal.

It was unknown how many ballots it took to elect the new pope, but the conclave followed recent history in wrapping up in less than two days.

While the details of the election will forever remain secret, the new pope had to secure at least two-thirds of votes to be elected.

The election has come at a time of great geopolitical uncertainty, which was seen as a key voting issue, along with the rifts within the Church.

Some 80 percent of the cardinal electors were appointed by Francis. Hailing from 70 countries around the world, it was the most international conclave ever.

The papal inauguration usually takes place less than a week after the election with a mass celebrated before political and religious leaders from around the world.