As the cost of living continues to rise, Australians are rediscovering the allure of all-you-can-eat buffets, turning to these affordable dining options that promise "good value for money."

In the face of mounting financial pressures, many diners are seeking venues that offer high-quality meals without the hefty price tags that often accompany a la carte dining.

Experts in the hospitality industry are noticing an uptick in demand for such eateries, where the focus is on providing variety, quality, and most importantly, transparency in pricing, reports News.com.

James Sun, owner and director of Sydney's Butchers Buffet and Gyuniku, explained that the appeal of the buffet concept was in its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

The people knew exactly what to expect, as buffets eliminated the dreaded "bill shock" that was often experienced at other restaurants, he said.

"With a fixed price upon entry, diners can pay upfront and enjoy the freedom to eat without worrying about hidden costs," Sun added.

The once-simple concept of an all-you-can-eat buffet has evolved in recent years.

"There has been a significant change from what buffets used to be, they now serve higher standard foods, have more variety and are focused on food presentation and store presentation – while being more value for money," Sun said.

This shift has contributed to the resurgence of buffets, which were most popular in the 80s, as people looked for ways to indulge in high-quality meals without overspending.

Sun pointed out that buffets now offered "a la carte quality flavors and ingredients" combined with the transparency of a set price, which helps avoid surprises at the end of the meal.

A fourth-generation owner of the Sydney-based Wannian Alliance food group, Sun has witnessed firsthand the success of this business model, especially at a time when the hospitality industry was struggling.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there has been a general decline in consumer spending across various categories, including food, events, and accommodation.

Recent data from a national survey by Finish found that 61% of Australians now prefer hosting events at home, with 67% saying they want a comfortable environment and 53% wanting to save money.

Despite the cutbacks, Sun believes Australians still have a strong desire to enjoy good food. "Consumers still want to indulge in good food," he said. "Buffets are providing this with the added incentive of 'value for money.'"