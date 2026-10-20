NEW YORK — Shares of Advanced Micro Devices rose nearly 4% on Monday as semiconductor stocks rebounded from a bruising sell-off last week, helped by lower Treasury yields and easing oil prices.

AMD shares were up $19.91, or 3.77%, at $548.66 as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern time on the Nasdaq. The stock had closed Friday at about $528.75.

AMD did not release any company-specific news on Monday. The gain was part of a broad recovery across the chip sector.

Chip stocks bounce back

Semiconductor stocks had suffered their steepest weekly decline in months. The iShares Semiconductor ETF, the largest exchange-traded fund tracking U.S. chip companies, fell nearly 12% last week, its worst week since March, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index posted an eight-session losing streak, its longest since 2008. The rout wiped out close to $2 trillion in market value across the sector, according to reports.

On Monday, the chip ETF climbed about 3.6% in premarket trading, Reuters reported. Nvidia, Broadcom and Marvell Technology also gained, while Intel and Micron Technology were among the biggest gainers.

Yields and oil ease

The rebound came as Treasury yields and oil prices fell, improving investor appetite for growth stocks. Oil prices dropped after President Donald Trump paused new sanctions targeting Russia and its energy trade, and after Iran said its offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remained on the table.

Higher yields and oil prices had weighed on technology stocks last week, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised concerns about further interest rate increases.

AI concerns linger

Last week's sell-off was driven in part by concerns about heavy spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and the debt used to finance it. Shares of AI cloud provider CoreWeave fell more than 25% last week amid worries about its debt burden. Some analysts have also pointed to hedge funds reducing leverage as a factor behind the selling.

AMD has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, as demand grows for its Instinct data center accelerators, which compete with Nvidia's chips. The company has signed major supply agreements with AI developers, including a large deal with OpenAI announced in 2025.

Earnings season ahead

Investors are positioning ahead of a busy stretch of quarterly earnings reports, with results from major technology companies, including Meta Platforms, Tesla and Netflix, expected to offer early signals about AI spending and business momentum.

AMD is expected to report its third-quarter results in the coming weeks. Investors will focus on sales of its data center chips and its outlook for AI-related demand.

What's next

Analysts say the sustainability of Monday's rebound will depend on the direction of interest rates, oil prices and investor confidence in AI spending as earnings season unfolds.