Albanians were voting Sunday to decide whether to give Prime Minister Edi Rama a fourth term or side with his longstanding rival in an election seen as crucial for the country's European Union ambitions.

Once each voter had cast their ballot, they had a dark blue indelible ink-mark applied to their thumbnail to prevent fraud.

Voting began at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) at 5,220 polling stations around the country and was scheduled to close at 7:00 pm.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), by 2:00 PM local time, the voter turnout was 30.34%.

More than 2,000 domestic and international observers have been deployed to monitor the process.

The international community views the election as a test of the Balkan nation's fragile institutions following a bitter and divisive campaign between Rama and fellow political veteran Sali Berisha.

A smooth electoral process is especially important for Albania. The most pro-EU country in the region, it nevertheless had to wait 13 years before accession negotiations officially started in July 2022.

"We hope Albania will stabilise and become a country that upholds all the principles and values of the European Union", said Dritan Spahiu, retired physics professor after the vote.

According to the CEC, preliminary results are expected within two days of the vote -- just ahead of a summit in Albania of leaders from the European Union and other European countries to discuss security and economic growth.

This election faces an added challenge, with postal voting having been introduced to take account of the foreign diaspora.

Low wages have driven many Albanians abroad, particularly the young and the educated Albanians abroad to countries such as Germany and Italy.

Nearly 246,000 Albanians outside the country are registered to vote, according to the CEC.

Their ballots, sent by registered post, must be returned to the polling station in their birthplace, but the commission has reported delays in some areas. Some media reports said there had been address errors in the shipment of ballot papers.

Approximately 3.7 million voters are eligible to choose between candidates from different political parties and three coalitions, in the proportional vote after a campaign dominated by the rivalry between Rama and Berisha.

Rama, 60, has led the Socialist Party since 2005 and is seeking a fourth straight term as prime minister.

A former student leader opposed to the communist regime, he served as mayor of Tirana and minister of culture before taking office in 2013.

His key pledge is to secure EU membership by 2030.

His opponents regularly accuse him of ties to organised crime, a charge he has dismissed, declaring he would "withdraw from political life if anyone proves links to corruption or criminal groups".

Against him, stands the 80-year-old right winger Berisha, Albania's first post-communist president.

His Democratic Party of Albania has joined with around 20 other parties, hoping to remove Rama from office.

Echoing US President Donald Trump, Berisha has promised a "great Albania" centred on economic recovery. His campaign is being advised by the US Republican consultant Chris LaCivita.

But he has been declared "persona non grata" by the United States and Britain for his alleged ties to organised crime and corruption.

Berisha is also under judicial investigation in Albania for "passive corruption by a high-ranking official".

The leading parties have campaigned mainly on economic issues: pensions, wages, infrastructure and tourism.

And in another change in this election is that civil servants and public justice agents have joined the Central Election Commission for the first time.

The Albanian judiciary has also been active during the campaign, launching several investigations that could affect the results.

The Special Prosecutor's Office Against Corruption and Organised Crime (SPAK) revealed that 33 former high-ranking officials, including former ministers, MPs, and local officials, were under investigation in 2024.

More than 20 officials, including former president Ilir Meta, a candidate from the "Great Albania" alliance, and the mayor of Tirana, a former ally of Rama, are awaiting the results in prison.

To win power for the next four years, a party or coalition must secure a majority of the 140 seats in the Albanian parliament.

Since the fall of communism in the early 1990s, election results have routinely been contested by the losing side, often leading to fraud allegations.