A new report from Microsoft has offered some invaluable insights into the holiday habits of Australians, with the research revealing that people use up the majority of their time on holiday tasks.

Australians reportedly spent an average of 27 hours on travel planning, gift shopping, and event organization, and the total time constitutes a staggering 540 million hours worldwide.

The report also revealed about 36% Australians found choosing the right gifts stressful, while another 36% found staying on budget nerve-wracking and 33% found shopping for food, decorations, or presents tiresome, the report said.

However, there was an emerging trend among Australians to lean on AI to research and ease.

The report said 47% of Australians were amenable to the use of AI to make holiday chores like selecting gifts, organizing meals, and making travel easier as Christmas drew nearer. Personalized gift ideas, effective travel plans, and dinner party optimization were all made possible by Microsoft's Copilot AI technology, which can save valuable time during the hectic holiday season.

However, despite the best intentions, many Australians still end up leaving their holiday shopping until the last minute. While some people may try to plan ahead, the report found that only 45% of Australians actually manage to avoid the last-minute gift-buying rush.

Amusingly, 58% of Australians have admitted to doing something rather unpleasant than going shift shop hopping, like taking an ice bath or assembling IKEA furniture.

"This time of year can be hectic. With Microsoft Copilot, we want to help Australians reclaim their time, whether it's through smart scheduling, recipe ideas, or even travel coordination. Think of it as your assistant, ready to tackle the little tasks so you can enjoy more of what matters this season," Dan Johnson, Microsoft 365 and Windows Category Lead for Microsoft ANZ, said in the report.

During the holidays, Australians intend to use the time they save with AI to spend with their families (37%) and get more sleep (37%). Among the Gen Z respondents, 53% said they preferred leisure, as they wanted to relax and rejuvenate.