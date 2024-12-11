With the holiday season fast approaching, majority of Australians rely on online delivery services for essentials. Australia Post and Amazon Australia have announced their cut-off dates early to ensure customers can plan ahead and receive their holiday deliveries on time.

Amazon Australia

Amazon Australia customers may be able to place their orders by Dec. 22. Prime Membership holders who reside in a few large cities and regional locations, such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra, are covered by this. Placing orders early will mean orders arrive at your doorstep before the stipulated date, Nine News reported.

Non-Prime clients must place their orders by Dec. 20 to guarantee timely delivery, but Prime members can place their orders as late as Dec. 22. Nevertheless, non-prime consumers have an additional choice: if available, they can select paid shipping to get their items more quickly.

According to Amazon Australia, the precise item, the delivery location, and network capacity are some of the variables that may affect the predicted cut-off dates for Christmas deliveries. Customers can review the anticipated delivery dates displayed at checkout to obtain a precise approximation.

"The holiday season is as magical as it is hectic, and we want to make it easier for our customers to enjoy the magic without the stress. Our late holiday cut-off dates mean that most last-minute shoppers are able to order as late as the 22nd of December from hundreds of thousands of products," Amazon Australia Country Manager Janet Menzies said in a statement.

Australia Post

Australia Post released important dates for Christmas deliveries and they are as follows -- Domestic Express Post packages should be submitted by Dec. 20 for Western Australia, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory, and by Dec. 23 for all other states, to guarantee on-time delivery.

Cutoff dates for overseas deliveries differ based on the delivery service and destination. A postal strike has also resulted in the suspension of mail deliveries to Canada, per New Daily.