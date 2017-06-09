'WWE 2K18' update: 2K Sports likely to show off first glimpse at E3 on June 15

The suspense on what "WWE 2K18" holds may finally get somewhere with the schedule for the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 out in the open. A WWE segment has been set on June 15, answering previous queries on whether "WWE 2K18" would be at E3 or not.

The official schedule for E3 comes from Game Spot. The event will start on June 10 and end on June 15, 2017. The event is expected to render a plethora of updates from gaming companies like Ubisoft, Bethesda and Nintendo among others.

Though the listing essentially points to a "WWE 2K18," it stands to mark the first time that a WWE 2K game will be discussed and actually shown. With Game Spot keeping tabs on what will go down at E3, the fact that both have worked in the past strongly backs the possible revelation of features and updates 2K Sports has up its sleeve.

This early, an official trailer for "WWE 2K18" could be shown. From there, the WWE stars appearing in the game should be known as well as other (new) features that game developers have drawn up. Seeing how "WWE 2K17" performed last year, 2K Sports game developers have their work cut out for them as they try to improve on the upcoming installment.

The last time out, IBT AU gave a couple of things that 2K Sports may inject on "WWE 2K18." At the top of the list is the likely inclusion of returning WWE icons such as Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, Mickie James and The Hardy Boyz. New faces in the WWE NXT brand could also be joining the fray such as Bobby Roode and Aleister Black and more.

As far as added features to "WWE 2K18," gamers may see the return of Showcase mode which could be centered on the recently retired "Undertaker." It could be a fitting tribute to The "Dead Man" who retired from the wrestling ring following a loss to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.

The WWE stars who could be shown in the potential "WWE 2K18" trailer will likely be the wrestlers who had already undergone re-scanning. In another previous post, AJ Styles and Cesaro were among the initial batch of stars to undergo the process so expect them and possibly other current WWE stars to be shown at E3.

"WWE 2K18" could be officially announced at SummerSlam 2017, the same event where "WWE 2K17" was announced. The game is expected to come out somewhere between October to November.

