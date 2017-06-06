'WWE 2K18': Showcase mode may return to fete the retired Undertaker; Kurt Angle leading new cast

2K Sports has a tough grind ahead as it tries to double-down on "WWE 2K18." After going all out with "WWE 2K17," game developers will have to find a way to make the next installment a whole lot better.

Much of this was covered in a previous post where the early bird stars already underwent re-scanning for the game. That included Cesaro and AJ Styles after which other top WWE stars are expected to follow for "WWE 2K18."

Speaking of WWE stars, most are eager to find out who will be the new additions to the "WWE 2K18" roster. Kurt Angle is one of the leading favorites, likely rendering him as a general manager and a wrestler. If so, WWE 2K gamers may see the return of the "Angle Slam" and the "Ankle Lock" which should bring up some nostalgia for avid WWE fans.

Aside from the former WWE champion, there are of course plenty others to look out for. There are the "Hardy Boyz" (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Mickie James, stars who have returned after testing life outside the WWE. As far as new faces in the mix, most of them are expected to come from the WWE NXT brand.

Among the new faces in the WWE developmental circuit include Bobby Roode and Aleister Black, both now atop the WWE NXT charts. There are plenty more up and coming wrestlers over there though their inclusion may depend on the impact they have on actual WWE shows.

Other than WWE stars to expect, it would not be surprising to hear gamers wanting more features on "WWE 2K18." The "Showcase Mode" was conspicuously stricken out of "WWE 2K17" so bringing it back may be possible. And if so, the best WWE icon to focus on would be the Undertaker.

The Undertaker retired at Wrestlemania 33, capping a colourful WWE run. The "Dead Man" bowed to Roman Reigns at the Camping World Stadium, an exit that most found abrupt. While his in-ring appearances may have come to a halt, 2K Sports could continue his saga via the video game route.

These suggested features should make plenty of sense for "WWE 2K18" though they may not be immediately included in the base package. They could be optional add-ons meaning 2K Sports could end up seeking additional pay to have them inserted on the next WWE 2K installment.

It has happened before so the chances of seeing premium DLC packs to "WWE 2K18" should not come as a surprise. But before anything else, it would be best to see what lies ahead – something that could be revealed somewhere between October and November.