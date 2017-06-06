'WWE 2K18': Showcase mode may return to fete the retired Undertaker; Kurt Angle leading new cast

By on
WWE WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns square off before their WrestleMania 33 match. Video screen grab / WWE Youtube Official

2K Sports has a tough grind ahead as it tries to double-down on "WWE 2K18." After going all out with "WWE 2K17," game developers will have to find a way to make the next installment a whole lot better. 

Much of this was covered in a previous post where the early bird stars already underwent re-scanning for the game. That included Cesaro and AJ Styles after which other top WWE stars are expected to follow for "WWE 2K18."

Speaking of WWE stars, most are eager to find out who will be the new additions to the "WWE 2K18" roster. Kurt Angle is one of the leading favorites, likely rendering him as a general manager and a wrestler. If so, WWE 2K gamers may see the return of the "Angle Slam" and the "Ankle Lock" which should bring up some nostalgia for avid WWE fans. 

Aside from the former WWE champion, there are of course plenty others to look out for. There are the "Hardy Boyz" (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Mickie James, stars who have returned after testing life outside the WWE. As far as new faces in the mix, most of them are expected to come from the WWE NXT brand. 

Among the new faces in the WWE developmental circuit include Bobby Roode and Aleister Black, both now atop the WWE NXT charts. There are plenty more up and coming wrestlers over there though their inclusion may depend on the impact they have on actual WWE shows. 

Other than WWE stars to expect, it would not be surprising to hear gamers wanting more features on "WWE 2K18." The "Showcase Mode" was conspicuously stricken out of "WWE 2K17" so bringing it back may be possible. And if so, the best WWE icon to focus on would be the Undertaker. 

The Undertaker retired at Wrestlemania 33, capping a colourful WWE run. The "Dead Man" bowed to Roman Reigns at the Camping World Stadium, an exit that most found abrupt. While his in-ring appearances may have come to a halt, 2K Sports could continue his saga via the video game route. 

These suggested features should make plenty of sense for "WWE 2K18" though they may not be immediately included in the base package. They could be optional add-ons meaning 2K Sports could end up seeking additional pay to have them inserted on the next WWE 2K installment. 

It has happened before so the chances of seeing premium DLC packs to "WWE 2K18" should not come as a surprise. But before anything else, it would be best to see what lies ahead – something that could be revealed somewhere between October and November.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car