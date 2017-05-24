WWE 2K18 latest news: 2K Sports raise stakes for next installment; Styles, Cesaro headline early re-scanned stars

With the success of WWE 2K17, 2K Sports may have its work cut out for them with WWE 2K18. The next installment is due this fall and it will be interesting what improvements game developers will implement on the next version. 

The coming of WWE 2K18 was made official when Take-Two Interactive revealed its earnings report. Aside from the release date (which hardly comes as a surprise since it is done regularly), there were no other details on what to expect for WWE 2K18.

In WWE 2K17, there were already about 172 playable characters gamers could use. But even with the large number, there are still some wrestlers who have yet to join the elite cast. Among the names who could join the WWE 2K18 roster include Tyler Bate, Ember Moon, James Ellsworth, Mickie James, the Hardy Boyz and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. 

Most are the latest WWE stars elevated to the regular shows so seeing them added is almost certain. But how about the old faces who have left the WWE? Will they still be around? For those who have closely monitored the WWE, the answer may be on who are still around and who has left the company. 

There could be iterations moving forward though the number of WWE stars gamers want to see may remain aplenty. To date, AJ Styles and Cesaro have reportedly already undergone re-scanning, hinting that 2K Sports is already busy preparing for WWE 2K18. 

WWE 2K18 is more than likely to be announced somewhere between October and November. SummerSlam could be the best time to reveal such, the pay-per-view when the new WWE 2K game is normally announced. There will be new pre-order bonuses and DLC goodies expected as well, likely WWE stars who have been a hit with the fans. 

While the WWE 2K18 characters are providing the suspense, there is also the game performance and graphics most are curious about. WWE 2K17 already rendered a pretty impressive installment so expectations are that 2K Sports will maximize what latest gen game consoles have to offer. 

It was not mentioned on which game consoles WWE 2K18 would be made available. Regardless a version for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and the PC is more than likely to be offered. The following months are expected to render more updates on the game, touching on the WWE stars appearing (both old and new) and added features which most failed to see on WWE 2K17.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
