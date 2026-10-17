NEW YORK — The New York Times released a new Wordle puzzle at midnight local time Saturday, and this one could test even experienced players thanks to a repeated letter and an unusual spelling.

Puzzle No. 1946 is now available. Below are hints for players who want to solve it on their own, followed by the answer. Readers who want to avoid spoilers should stop before the answer section.

How Wordle works

Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color. A green tile means the letter is correct and in the right position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different spot. A gray tile means the letter is not in the answer.

The puzzle resets at midnight in each player's local time zone.

How hard is today's puzzle?

Saturday's puzzle is shaping up as one of the tougher ones this week. According to the New York Times' Wordle review, players are averaging about five guesses to solve it, Insider Gaming reported.

The difficulty comes largely from a doubled letter, which many players overlook because they assume each letter appears only once.

Hints for Wordle No. 1946

These clues are listed from least to most revealing.

Hint 1: The word is a noun connected with manners and social situations.

Hint 2: It describes an embarrassing mistake, often saying the wrong thing at the wrong time.

Hint 3: It is closely related to the idea of a faux pas or a social blunder.

Hint 4: The word has two vowels, and one letter appears twice in a row.

Hint 5: The answer starts with G and ends with E.

Strategy tips

Common opening guesses leave a fair number of possibilities today. Starting with SLATE leaves about 32 possible answers, while CRANE leaves about 49, according to one analysis.

The key to solving today's puzzle is remembering that Wordle answers can contain repeated letters. If you have confirmed a letter but are running short on options, try placing it twice, especially in the middle of the word.

The word also uses a less common consonant, which can make it harder to find with typical opening words built around letters such as R, S, T and N.

SPOILER WARNING: The answer is below.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1946 on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, is GAFFE.

The word is a noun meaning a foolish and embarrassing mistake, especially one made in public, or a breach of etiquette. It is often used to describe slips of the tongue by politicians or public figures, as in "a diplomatic gaffe."

The spelling, with a doubled F followed by a silent E, differs from how the word sounds, making it a tricky Wordle answer for players who think of words aloud.

Yesterday's answer

For players catching up, the answer to Wordle No. 1945 on Friday, Oct. 16, was SHADY.

Recent Wordle answers

Oct. 16 (No. 1945): SHADY

Oct. 15 (No. 1944): DUNCE

Oct. 14 (No. 1943): PSYCH

Oct. 13 (No. 1942): WIDER

Oct. 12 (No. 1941): YODEL

Oct. 11 (No. 1940): UNCAP

Oct. 10 (No. 1939): BUMPY

Oct. 9 (No. 1938): MAJOR

Oct. 8 (No. 1937): STREW

Oct. 7 (No. 1936): PROVE

Repeat answers possible

The New York Times began reintroducing older words into Wordle's rotation on Feb. 2, 2026, starting with CIGAR, the game's first-ever answer. That means players should not rule out a word simply because it has appeared before.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in early 2022. Its once-a-day format and shareable grids of colored squares turned it into one of the most popular word games in the world.

Tips for future puzzles

Experienced players recommend using a consistent starting word and paying close attention to yellow tiles to eliminate letter positions. When stuck, consider whether a letter might appear twice, a pattern that trips up many players.

A new Wordle puzzle will be available at midnight local time.