Wordle Today: Hints and Answer for Puzzle 1943 on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, a Rare Word With No Vowels

NEW YORK — The New York Times released a new Wordle puzzle at midnight local time Wednesday, and it features an unusual spelling that may catch some players off guard: a five-letter word without any of the standard vowels.

Puzzle No. 1943 is available now. Below are hints for players who want to solve it themselves, followed by the answer for those who need it. Readers who want to avoid spoilers should stop before the answer section.

How Wordle works

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color to show how close the guess was. A green tile means the letter is correct and in the right spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different position. A gray tile means the letter does not appear in the answer.

The puzzle resets at midnight in each player's local time zone, so everyone in the same time zone solves the same word each day.

Is today's puzzle hard?

Despite its unconventional spelling, many players may find Wednesday's puzzle easier than recent ones. According to the New York Times' Wordle review, the answer takes players an average of 3.8 guesses out of six.

That marks a change from Tuesday's puzzle, which many players found more challenging.

Hints for Wordle No. 1943

These clues are listed from least to most revealing.

Hint 1: The word is associated with the mind and human behavior.

Hint 2: It can be used informally to describe intimidating someone or getting inside their head.

Hint 3: Paired with "up," it means to get someone mentally ready. Paired with "out," it means to undermine their confidence.

Hint 4: The word contains none of the letters A, E, I, O or U, though it includes Y. No letter appears twice.

Hint 5: The answer starts with P and ends with H.

Strategy tips

Today's puzzle may trip up players who rely heavily on vowel-rich starting words. Openers such as ADIEU or AUDIO, which are designed to test as many vowels as possible, will turn up mostly gray tiles.

That can still be useful information. When a strong vowel-heavy guess fails to reveal any vowels, players should consider the letter Y as a likely candidate, since it can function as a vowel in English words.

A common opener such as SLATE also narrows the field considerably for this puzzle, leaving only a few dozen possible words afterward.

Players who identify the consonant combination at the start of the word may solve the puzzle quickly, since few common five-letter words begin that way.

SPOILER WARNING: The answer is below.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1943 on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, is PSYCH.

The word has several meanings. As a verb, it can mean to psychologically intimidate or unsettle someone, as in "psych out," or to mentally prepare oneself or others, as in "psych up." It can also be used informally as an interjection meaning "just kidding." As a noun, it can refer informally to psychiatry or a psychiatric ward or department.

The answer begins with P, followed by S, Y, C and H.

Yesterday's answer

For players catching up, the answer to Wordle No. 1942 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, was WIDER.

Recent Wordle answers

Here are the solutions from the past 10 days:

Oct. 13 (No. 1942): WIDER

Oct. 12 (No. 1941): YODEL

Oct. 11 (No. 1940): UNCAP

Oct. 10 (No. 1939): BUMPY

Oct. 9 (No. 1938): MAJOR

Oct. 8 (No. 1937): STREW

Oct. 7 (No. 1936): PROVE

Oct. 6 (No. 1935): DIMLY

Oct. 5 (No. 1934): MOCHA

Oct. 4 (No. 1933): SHACK

Repeat answers are now possible

Longtime players should note a change the Times made earlier this year. While Wordle previously used a unique answer every day, the Times began reintroducing older words into the rotation on Feb. 2, 2026. The first returning answer was CIGAR, the first-ever Wordle solution.

That means players can no longer rule out a guess simply because it was a past answer, a strategy some players had relied on.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in early 2022. Its simple once-a-day format and shareable grids of colored squares helped make it one of the most popular word games in the world.

The Times has since built a lineup of daily puzzles around it, including Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword.

Tips for future puzzles

Experienced players recommend choosing a consistent starting word and paying close attention to letter positions revealed by yellow tiles. Remember that Wordle answers can include repeated letters and, as today shows, can sometimes contain no standard vowels at all.

When stuck, players may benefit from using a guess to test several new letters at once rather than committing to a single likely answer.

A new Wordle puzzle will be available at midnight local time.