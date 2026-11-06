Vericel Stock Jumps 21% as Record MACI Sales and Nearly Tripled Profit Prompt Another Full-Year Guidance Raise

Shares of Vericel Corp. jumped 21% on Thursday after the regenerative medicine company reported record third-quarter revenue, a near tripling of net income and raised its full-year outlook for the second straight quarter.

Vericel shares rose $9.52 to $55.00 in Thursday trading. The gain lifted the company's market value to about $2.8 billion, and the stock is up about 17% over the past year.

Record quarter

Total net revenue increased 26% to $85.4 million from $67.5 million a year earlier. Management said revenue significantly exceeded its guidance for the quarter.

Profit rose sharply. Net income was $14.2 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, compared with $5.1 million, or 10 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached $25.2 million, or 30% of revenue, compared with 25% a year earlier.

MACI keeps growing

Vericel's cartilage repair product MACI led the way. MACI net revenue grew 21% to $67.4 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of 20% or more growth. The company reported record third-quarter MACI biopsies, implants and surgeons, and the highest number of MACI Arthro cases since launch.

The burn care business also excelled. NexoBrid posted its highest quarterly commercial revenue since launch, with 54% growth from a year earlier.

Guidance raised

Vericel raised full-year revenue guidance to $344 million to $346 million, from $330 million to $340 million. It also raised MACI revenue guidance to $290 million to $292 million.

The company now expects fourth-quarter MACI growth of 21%, or about $102 million in revenue.

Chief Executive Nick Colangelo said Vericel is "very well-positioned for a strong close to 2026" and to sustain momentum into 2027, citing a strong start to the fourth quarter.

Buybacks and expansion

Vericel repurchased 220,744 shares for $8.8 million in the quarter, with $191.2 million of authorization remaining, and remains on track for a potential MACI launch in the U.K.

Investors will watch the MACI Ankle clinical program and international expansion as the next growth drivers.