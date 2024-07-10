Argentine authorities were on Tuesday mulling charges against two members of the French national rugby team who were arrested following an allegation of sexual assault on their tour of South America.

Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, who featured in France's 28-13 Test victory over Argentina on Saturday, were to be transferred from Buenos Aires to the city of Mendoza where the crime allegedly took place.

Martin Ahumada, a spokesman for the Mendoza prosecutor's office, told AFP the men could be transferred between Wednesday and Thursday for further investigations.

"If the investigations align with the victim's testimony, the related charge will be made," he told AFP. He said the charges carry a jail term of up to 20 years.

If the pair are charged, they could be held in detention pending a trial, which would take place behind closed doors.

The men, who do not speak Spanish, need a translator to accompany their transfer, so that they "understand the reason for their arrest and their transfer to the province of Mendoza," said another prosecutor from the city, Daniela Chaler.

According to local media reports, the alleged attack took place at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza, where France's players and staff were staying for last weekend's Test match.

Local prosecutors requested the immediate arrest of the two players following the allegation, and their detention was announced late Monday.

Chaler told a local radio station that the complainant's statement was "long, extensive, detailed, and corresponds, in principle, with the findings of the forensic medical body."

"There are convincing elements."

The alleged victim was examined by a forensic doctor after she filed her complaint, and Chaler said that while her injuries matched her story, they aren't "necessarily exclusive to sexual abuse."

In an earlier interview with L'Equipe, a French sports daily, she said the injuries prompted the investigation and arrests to prevent the accused from leaving the country.

The French team is due to travel to Montevideo on Tuesday where they face Uruguay on Wednesday. The team is then due to return to Buenos Aires for a second Test against Argentina on Saturday.

"If the facts are proven, they are incredibly serious. You must spare a thought for the young woman," said French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Florian Grill.

"It's the opposite of everything that rugby is, of everything that rugby does, of everything that rugby builds... But you must let the investigation, which is necessary, take place," he told journalists.

Amelie Oudea-Castera, the French sports minister, wrote on X: "If the investigation establishes the alleged facts, they constitute an unspeakable atrocity. Our thoughts are with the victim."

Both players were in the France side that won last year's Under-20 World Cup in South Africa.

Lock forward Auradou, whose father David Auradou also played for France, enjoyed a breakthrough season this year, making 20 Top 14 appearances for Pau.

La Rochelle flanker Jegou, meanwhile, was suspended last autumn by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) following a positive test for cocaine. He explained that he had taken the substance at a party.

Both clubs issued statements saying they would not comment until "more precise information" was available and "initial conclusions" of the investigation were been reached.

The arrests come a day after a racism scandal that led to France fullback Melvyn Jaminet being thrown out of the squad in Argentina.

Jaminet was removed after video of him making racist comments emerged on social media.

Toulon's Jaminet played seven minutes and kicked a penalty in France's first Test win over the Pumas on Saturday.

The FFR condemned his video comments as "totally unacceptable and against the fundamental values of our sport."

Oudea-Castera praised the "rapid and appropriate response to the fear sparked" by the player's remarks.

Jaminet subsequently apologised for his remarks after being removed from the squad.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed of my comments," Jaminet said on Instagram.

"Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.

"I understand the FFR's punishment and remain at their disposition to be able to shine a light on this incident."