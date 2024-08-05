Triathletes in the Olympic mixed relay plunged into the River Seine Monday, the waterway deemed clean enough to compete, as legendary gymnast Simone Biles eyes an extraordinary fourth and fifth gold in Paris.

The day after US sprinter Noah Lyles blasted his way into the record books with the narrowest of wins in the men's 100m, attention turned to the spectactular triathlon course which hosted a thrilling race.

Germany's Laura Lindemann held off a fierce challenge from the United States and Britain to take the gold in a photo finish after a nailbiting sprint.

The build-up to the race had been clouded in uncertainty over pollution levels in the River Seine that had forced the cancellation of swimming training.

Belgium withdrew from the mixed relay after one of their athletes fell ill after competing in the Seine on Wednesday but officials gave the all-clear for Monday's race after assessing the water.

Widely considered the greatest gymnast in history, Biles can add to her haul of three golds already at these Games as she competes on balance beam and floor at the Bercy Arena.

The American has emphatically bounced back from the debilitating mental condition known as the "twisties" which blighted her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

Two more golds on Monday would give her a remarkable nine in her career.

In Paris alone, five golds would vault her to the top of the individual medal tally ahead of local favourite Leon Marchand, who has thrilled the French crowds at the pool with four golds and a bronze.

As she burnishes her Olympic legacy, 27-year-old Biles has silenced the critics after some described her as a quitter in Tokyo.

"They're really quiet now, so that's strange," she said with a laugh after winning vault gold.

The veteran admits she is "getting old" by gymnastics standards but is tempted to compete in her home Olympics in Los Angeles in four years' time.

Plenty more drama is expected at the Stade de France after the closest 100m final in modern Olympic history electrified the crowd on Sunday.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis is arguably as dominant in pole vault as Biles is in gymnastics and his main competitor in Paris is likely to be himself and the world record.

The 24-year-old US-born prodigy has been practically unbeatable in the event for five years after finishing with a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

The main question over Duplantis is just how high he can go. He set a new world record of 6.24 metres earlier this season.

The reigning Olympic champion said he is comfortable with being the overwhelming favourite.

"You just get used to it. Every competition I go to I'm going to be a big favourite. It is what it is," he said.

"I go into every competition trying to jump as high as I possibly can."

On the track, Dutch distance queen Sifan Hassan goes in the final of the women's 5,000m, as she hunts a historic golden treble of 5,000, 10,000m and marathon.

The defending champion qualified second fastest in 14min 57.65sec, behind Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, the two-time defending 1,500m champion.

She also went for a treble in Tokyo, winning the 5,000m and 10,000m but only managed bronze in the 1,500m.

In a packed schedule on day 10 of the Games, track cycling begins at the National Velodrome with the first gold on offer in the women's team sprint.

Britain have topped the cycling medals table at every Games since Beijing in 2008 but are without retired greats Laura and Jason Kenny, who won 12 gold medals between them, and Katie Archibald, who broke her leg in a freak accident.

The badminton competition at the Paris Games also comes to an end with the finals of the men's and women's singles.

China's He Bingjiao takes on South Korean top seed An Se-young for women's gold before defending men's champion Viktor Alexsen of Denmark faces Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The men's football tournament is at the semi-final stage, with Morocco taking on Spain in Marseille before Thierry Henry's France face Egypt in Lyon.

China moved to the top of the medals table with 20 golds, one ahead of the United States. France and Australia both have 12.

The hosts have already surpassed their record Olympic medal haul, with plenty more opportunities before Sunday's closing ceremony.