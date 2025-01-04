The European Union backs a peaceful, inclusive transition in Syria, top French and German diplomats said Friday on a Damascus visit to meet with new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock were in the Syrian capital for talks on behalf of the European Union, in the highest-level visit by major Western powers since Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.

AFPTV footage showed the two ministers sitting down with Sharaa for talks at the presidential palace.

Earlier, the pair stopped at the notorious Saydnaya prison, not far from the capital, AFP journalists said.

Accompanied by White Helmet rescuers, Barrot and Baerbock toured the cells and underground dungeons of Saydnaya, the epitome of atrocities committed during Assad's paranoid rule.

The prison was the site of extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances. An advocacy group said more than 4,000 people were freed from the facility when rebel forces took Damascus on December 8.

Sharaa, head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led the offensive that toppled Assad and sent him fleeing to Moscow.

The HTS-dominated interim authorities now face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions, with growing calls to ensure an inclusive transition and guarantee minority rights.

Barrot, in Damascus, expressed hope for a "sovereign, stable and peaceful" Syria.

It was also a "hope that the aspirations of all Syrians can be realised", he added, "but it is a fragile hope".

In a statement, Baerbock said Germany wanted to help Syria become a "functioning state", calling the visit a "clear signal" to Damascus of the possibility for a new relationship between Syria and Germany, and Europe more broadly.

Despite "scepticism" about HTS -- which is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda and is designated a terrorist organisation by numerous governments -- Baerbock said that "we must not miss the opportunity to support the Syrian people at this important crossroads".

Berlin was ready to support "an inclusive and peaceful transfer of power", as well as social "reconciliation", she said.

Since Assad's ousting, a series of foreign envoys have travelled to Damascus to meet with the country's new leaders.

France and Germany had both already sent lower-level delegations last month.

At the start of his visit, Barrot met with representatives of Syria's Christian communities.

Diplomatic sources said Barrot told the Christian leaders that France was committed to a pluralistic Syria with equal rights for all, including minority groups.

During separate talks with representatives of Syria's long-repressed civil society, Barrot called for a "political solution" with the Kurds, who control a large part of northeastern Syria.

The country's civil war -- which started in 2011, sparked by the Assad government's brutal repression of democracy protests -- saw Germany, France and a host of other countries shutter their diplomatic missions in Damascus.

The conflict killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and left Syria fragmented, its people impoverished and infrastructure ravaged.

Calls for a peaceful new Syria come as fighting continues in the country's north, where Turkish-backed groups have been clashing with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Thursday a war monitor said such clashes killed at least 24 fighters in Manbij district.

The same day, Barrot spoke with Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the US-backed SDF. They discussed "the ongoing transition in Syria", the French foreign ministry said, with Kurds fearing for their limited self-rule.

Sharaa last week told Al Arabiya TV that the Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into the new national army.

Also on Thursday, Israel bombed positions of the former Syrian army south of Aleppo, said the monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reporting the latest of hundreds such Israeli strikes since Assad's fall.

Israel has said its targets have included chemical weapons to avoid them falling into the hands of "extremists."

In Damascus, Barrot called on Syria's transitional administration to swiftly contact the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) so they can inspect and destroy such stockpiles that belonged to the Assad government.