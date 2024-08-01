Telstra and Optus have declined to delay the impending shutdown of their 3G mobile networks, despite a Senate inquiry cautioning them that the move could jeopardize public safety.

Telstra, Optus, and TPG/Vodafone are shutting down their aging networks in August, September, and January, respectively. However, the Senate inquiry warned them the shutdown could cause widespread disruption to essential services and infrastructure, such as critical medical equipment, fire alarms, EFTPOS machines and waste and water infrastructure, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Over 200,000 Telstra customers risk being left without mobile service after the 3G network shuts down due to using outdated phones. While some older 4G phones might also be affected, the real worry was that the subset configured to default to 3G for emergency calls leaves users unaware of the issue until it's too late.

The committee also suggested placing conditions on Telstra and Optus if they decline to postpone the 3G shutdown. In addition, the government should work with businesses to determine which non-telephone devices are harmed by the shutdown, especially those that are essential for public health, safety, and company operations, and help affected customers lessen the effects, the inquiry said in an interim report released Thursday.

"The committee believes the dangers to public safety, business continuity and the provision of essential services as a result of the shutdown are too great to ignore and that the shutdown must be delayed until these concerns are sufficiently addressed," the report said.

Even though the companies have made strides, around 77,000 mobile phones will lose their ability to make emergency calls when 3G is turned off, according to Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. These smartphones lack Voice over LTE and use 4G for routine calls.

The users can find the status of their phones by texting "3" to 3498.