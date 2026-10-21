Telix Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide 6.6% as Radiopharmaceutical Stock Extends Volatile 2026 Run on the ASX

SYDNEY — Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. fell more than 6% on Wednesday, extending a volatile stretch for the Melbourne-based radiopharmaceutical company.

Telix shares dropped 1.04 Australian dollars, or 6.60%, to A$14.72 in afternoon trading. The stock traded between A$14.27 and A$16.25, with about 2.6 million shares changing hands. The company's market value stood at about A$5 billion.

It was not immediately clear whether Telix had released new information to the market. The shares are down about 13% over the past year.

About Telix

Telix develops and sells radiopharmaceuticals, medicines that use radioactive compounds to diagnose and treat cancer. Its best-known products are imaging agents used to detect prostate cancer.

The company has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly in the United States, and has a pipeline of experimental cancer therapies.

Strong revenue growth

Telix has reported strong revenue growth this year. In its second quarter, revenue rose to US$247 million from US$204 million a year earlier, driven by its precision medicine business.

The company has forecast fiscal 2026 revenue and other income of more than US$1 billion. It has also increased planned research and development spending to between US$230 million and US$270 million as it advances its drug pipeline, including a late-stage trial of a kidney cancer treatment.

Volatile shares

Despite strong sales, Telix shares have swung sharply. The stock tumbled in August after the company's half-year results, as investors focused on rising costs and valuation.

Analysts have been divided. Some brokerages see significant upside from Telix's commercial growth and pipeline, while others have said the shares are approaching fair value. Bell Potter has previously flagged clinical risk in the company's prostate cancer treatment program.

Regulatory hurdles

Telix has faced regulatory challenges in the past, including a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for one of its imaging products. That required the company to address manufacturing and data issues before resubmitting its application.

Healthcare sector pressure

Telix's decline came amid weakness in some growth-oriented stocks on the Australian market, as investors grew cautious about higher interest rates and valuations.

What's next

Investors will be watching for Telix's upcoming quarterly update, progress on regulatory submissions and clinical trial results, which could have a significant impact on the stock.