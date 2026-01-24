Struggling Spirit Airlines is looking to a private equity deal as a possible way to avoid another bankruptcy, according to reports.

The budget airline is in talks with Castlelake, a global investment firm, about a potential takeover that could give the carrier much-needed financial support as it faces ongoing losses and weak travel demand.

Spirit's situation has become serious after years of financial trouble. The airline has already gone through two bankruptcy filings within a single year, highlighting just how hard it has been to stay afloat in a very competitive industry.

A deal with Castlelake, which manages about $33 billion in assets, could offer Spirit a lifeline and help stabilize its future, CNBC reported.

The Florida-based airline has struggled to compete with larger rivals that offer more routes, flexible pricing, and added services.

While Spirit built its brand on ultra-low fares, changing customer habits and rising costs have made that model harder to sustain. Many travelers now want more comfort and options, even if it means paying a bit more.

In August, Spirit entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy again after failing to complete a reorganization less than a year earlier, NY Post reported.

Around the same time, the company warned investors in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it might not survive another year without major changes.

Spirit pointed to "adverse market conditions," including weak demand for domestic leisure travel, as a key reason for its struggles.

Broke Spirit Airlines turns to private equity firm in hopes of avoiding bankruptcy https://t.co/nzEVC7wyTw pic.twitter.com/GT69L2ImCH — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) January 22, 2026

Spirit Airline CEO Faces Restructuring

Spirit CEO Dave Davis tried to reassure customers during the process. In an open letter, he said the restructuring was meant to "ensure the long-term success of our company so we can continue to serve our Guests well into the future."

The airline also noted that "virtually every major airline has used these tools" to improve their business over time.

According to FoxBusiness, the airline's problems grew after two failed merger attempts. Spirit first filed for bankruptcy in November 2024 following unsuccessful deals with Frontier and JetBlue.

The proposed JetBlue merger was blocked by the Justice Department, which argued it would hurt competition and lead to higher fares for consumers.

Spirit has also been hit by a tough pricing environment and uncertainty across the travel industry.

In filings, the airline said it expects to continue facing "challenges and uncertainties" through the rest of fiscal year 2025.

Originally published on vcpost.com