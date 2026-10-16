Is Shohei Ohtani Still the GOAT After a Painful Postseason Slump and Dodgers' Stunning NLCS Sweep by Brewers?

LOS ANGELES — A year after delivering what many called the greatest individual performance in postseason history, Shohei Ohtani walked off the field Thursday night as part of a team swept out of the playoffs, ending a frustrating October that has reignited debate over his place among baseball's all-time greats.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, completing a four-game sweep of the two-time defending champions and ending Los Angeles' bid for a third straight World Series title.

Ohtani finished the postseason 5-for-26, a stark contrast to the dominance he showed in last year's playoffs. Yet many in the sport argue that one difficult series, played while he was hampered by injuries, does little to change his standing as one of the most extraordinary players baseball has ever seen.

A rough October

Ohtani entered the NLCS dealing with ailments in his left knee and right biceps that had bothered him for months. Before the National League Division Series, he acknowledged he was not 100% healthy.

Through the first two games against Milwaukee, he struggled badly, going hitless in Game 2 with two strikeouts and failing to record an extra-base hit or RBI in the postseason. At one point, he was hitting .150.

Manager Dave Roberts dropped Ohtani to sixth in the batting order for Game 3, the lowest spot of his Dodgers career, as the team searched for a spark. Teammate Mookie Betts acknowledged the weight Ohtani carried, describing the difficulty of having enormous expectations and "falling short in a way that it's not normal for him."

A late flash of brilliance

Ohtani showed signs of life in Game 3 and was moved back to the leadoff spot for Game 4. He responded with his first home run of the postseason, a three-run shot in the second inning that gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

"Big three-run homer, gave us a big lift," Roberts said after the game.

But the Brewers rallied, and Ohtani struck out in a key spot in the seventh inning. The season ended with him standing on deck, his teammates unable to extend the game for one more at-bat.

After the loss, Ohtani credited the Brewers, saying through interpreter Will Ireton that Milwaukee "really exposed some of the parts of me as a player."

A team-wide failure

Ohtani was far from the only Dodgers star to struggle. Los Angeles finished the postseason just 5-for-43 with runners in scoring position, according to Yahoo Sports. Betts and catcher Will Smith also endured prolonged slumps, and the Brewers out-homered the Dodgers 7-1 in the series.

Milwaukee, which won 103 games during the regular season, outplayed Los Angeles in nearly every phase, with its bullpen repeatedly shutting down Dodgers rallies.

The case for the GOAT

Supporters say Ohtani's résumé remains unmatched in modern baseball.

He has won four Most Valuable Player awards, including three unanimous selections, and is the only player in modern times to excel at an elite level as both a hitter and a starting pitcher. In 2024, he became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

He also helped lead the Dodgers to World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.

His performance in Game 4 of last year's NLCS against the same Brewers remains one of the most celebrated in playoff history. Ohtani hit three home runs and struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings in a series-clinching win. Brewers manager Pat Murphy called it "maybe the best individual performance ever in a postseason game."

Comparisons to Babe Ruth, the only other player to achieve major success as both a pitcher and hitter, have followed Ohtani throughout his career.

The case against

Critics point out that postseason performance often weighs heavily in debates over all-time greatness. Some argue that Ohtani's October record has been uneven, with dominant moments mixed with prolonged slumps against strong pitching staffs.

This year's struggles also came against a Brewers team that Ohtani had dominated a year earlier, adding to the sting.

Still, many analysts note that Ohtani played through significant physical limitations. Before Game 3, Roberts said Ohtani was adamant that he felt good enough to play, and the star never asked to be removed from the lineup.

What history suggests

Baseball history is full of legends who endured poor postseasons. Hall of Famers including Ted Williams, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez all had difficult October stretches at various points in their careers without losing their standing among the game's best players.

Most observers say a single series rarely defines a career, particularly for a player whose overall body of work is as unusual as Ohtani's.

Ohtani's focus will now shift to recovering from his knee and arm injuries during the offseason. His health will be closely watched as the Dodgers try to retool a roster that suddenly faces questions after years of dominance.

For Ohtani, the challenge will be to return to full strength and add to a résumé that, despite a painful October, remains one of the most remarkable in the sport's history.